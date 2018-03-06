Being a millennial is great. Even though we get a lot of flack from older generations for not getting married, ruining the housing market and spending all of our money on avocados, being a millennial isn’t all that bad.

One of the downsides of being a millennial is how plugged in we are all the time. The longest I go without being on my phone is when I’m sleeping. As soon as I wake up I reach over and grab my phone and scroll through my notifications. Needless to say, millennials get a lot of screen time, maybe too much screen time.

Staring at a screen at every waking hour of the day can make you go stir crazy, like cabin fever.

Going off the grid and getting rid of your phone isn’t a reasonable response. You still need to text people! But doing a social media cleanse will help you spend way less time on your phone. And it will be super good for your mental health.

Here’s how to minimize your screen time through social media cleanses.

1. Clean slate

Deleting your social media apps from your phone is easy and super effective. Most people spend time on their phone scrolling through random feeds, so if the app isn’t on your phone you will most likely spend less time on with your eyes glued to your screen. You can either delete the app you use the most or delete

2. Lock yourself out

If you don’t trust yourself and think you’ll redownload your apps and need something more foolproof then this is for you. Get a loyal friend to change your social media passwords, so you voluntarily lock yourself out. So even if you’re tempted to go on Twitter you won’t be able to.

3. Spring cleaning

Deleting all the apps you don’t use or need can be super refreshing. That way your phone won’t be super cluttered and you will spend less time on your phone finding apps and swiping through your many home screens. Bonus points if you also clean out your camera roll.

4. Post and go

Sometimes you get caught up scrolling through your feed and before you know it you’re down a social media rabbit hole. A great way to cut down on your screen time is by just posting whatever you want to post and then exit out of the app. It takes a lot of self-control, but it will totally help cut down your media time.