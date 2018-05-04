VIEW GALLERY

Serena Williams posted a selfie with her adorable newborn Alexis Olympia. The photo shows the tennis star smiling holding her baby who is also smiling. What could anyone possibly find wrong with this photo of a happy mom and her happy baby? What could anyone shame Williams for? Her eyebrows. Her comments were filled with people shaming her for her eyebrows.

Yes, eyebrows are a big deal in beauty right now, but that doesn’t warrant trolls to be mean when someone’s eyebrows are slightly off fleek. “Them eyebrows need to be brushed back!” Allure reports. Another user commented “all that money and the brows??..” while another wrote, “Girl tame those eyebrows”

Williams’ fans defended the new mom and 23 Grand Slam winner. One user commented, “Half of y’all on here talking about her eyebrows need to take a look in the mirror at yourself. just saying look at them icon pics!!!”

While another user left a rather lengthy comment calling out the trolls. “@aishasupremequeen and all the other broken souls who are posting about eyebrows, I have a question: in the minute it to you to write your bitter, mean and pointless post, did you feel better about yourself and your life? Did it uplift your loved ones? Did it contribute to making your day better? Did it make you a better human being? Was it worth the energy? Or did that shriveled, empty, bile-filled part of your soul vibrate just a little more? Joy to the world.”

Shockingly this isn’t the first time that Williams has been trolled for her eyebrows. In September 2016 she told PeopleStyle, “Everyone was making fun of my brows for a long time!”

She explained that she wanted them to grow out so she didn’t touch them for a full year. To help them grow out she put conditioner and tea tree oil on them.

In July 2015 she posted a video of her getting her brows down. The caption called out her haters, “Lol finally getting them shaped! Hahahha #haters I love you!!! Hahah but I still like them all natural! But for now you win lol”

Whatever Williams decides to do or not do to her brows is her choice.