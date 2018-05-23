A Man Bought His Wife Highlighter Markers Instead Of Fenty Highlighters

VIEW GALLERY

Charlema Webbb’s husband Vince was just trying to something nice for their anniversary. Instead of guessing what she wanted, he simply asked her. She told him she wanted a Fenty highlighter, or any highlighter really, and a brush for application. Her husband delivered, but not in the way Charlema expected.

She shared on Facebook what Vince actually bought her for their wedding anniversary, a pack of highlighter markers and a hairbrush. “Stink after going to a few drug stores I couldn’t find no Fenty but I got you sharpie because they are the best highlighters and they been around for a cool minute,” Vince told Charlema when gifting her the presents.

So my wonderful new husband Vincent Webb asked what I wanted for our 1 month wedding anniversary. I told him I wanted a… Posted by Charlema Webb on Thursday, May 17, 2018

The newlyweds have been married for about a month and wanted to celebrate their one-month anniversary. “We decided to celebrate our one-month milestone because a lot had been thrown at us during our first month of marriage,” Charlema told BuzzFeed.

When Vince asked her what she wanted as a present she didn’t want it to be expensive because the couple is saving up to buy a house. “I love Rihanna’s Fenty line so I asked for a highlighter and a brush,” she said. “I really wanted it to be Fenty but because I didn’t want to complicate things, I said I was open to any kind of highlighter that popped.”

“As he was presenting me with the gift he seemed nervous. He said, ‘Babe, I thought finding you a highlighter would be easy but I went everywhere and could not find the Fenty.’ I assured him that I would likely love whatever he purchased.”

She told BuzzFeed that she opened the hairbrush first and was confused, but then after seeing the pack of highlighters realized what happened. Charlema is far from upset that she didn’t get her Fenty highlighters, “we both laughed ourselves to tears,” she said.

Their story when viral when Fenty Beauty shared her hilarious story on their social media. Don’t worry the company is working on sending her of their real deal highlighters.

(Don't worry— we're working on getting her the real thing 😉) — Fenty Beauty (@fentybeauty) May 22, 2018

This isn’t the first time Fenty Beauty has come through for a customer and it’s doubtful it will be the last time.