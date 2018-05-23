VIEW GALLERY

The drugstore is really stepping up their makeup, and as much as we love Sephora, it’s pretty hard to leave that store without spending at least $50!! Here are some makeup dupes that are just as good as their high-end alternatives. Your wallet will thank you, and you will look awesome!

Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder

You don’t have to spend $40 for a good setting powder! This Coty Soft Airspun ($8) one is a spot on dupe, cheaper and way bigger! Win, win, win!

NYX and Wet n Wild Makeup Sticks

The Fenty Matchstix ($25) are great for concealing, contouring and highlighting!! But there are way cheaper options out there that will do the same thing. The NYX ($8) ones are great as a highlighter, and the Wet n Wild ( $4) ones are great for contouring!

NYX Glitter Primer

Glitter glue is the key to making glitter and shimmer shadows pop and making them last! You don’t need the $20 one, the $6 NYX one is sure to do the job!

L’oreal Lash Paradise Mascara

The is one of the best dupes!!! The Loreal Lash Paradise Mascara ($10) is spot on for Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara ($23) and it’s less flaky and obvi way cheaper.

Milani Dolce Rose Blush

Milani Dolce Rose ($8) is an excellent dupe for Nars Orgasm ($30)! Blush is blush, so you definitely don’t have to splurge for rosy cheeks!

Makeup Revolution Concealer

The Makeup Revolution concealer ($7) is a great alternative to the holy grail Tarte Shape Tape ($27)! It’s not as full coverage, but you can build it up for that full coverage finish! And for just $7 we can totally build it up!

Milani Make It Last Setting Spray

Save your money on expensive setting sprays because the Milani Make It Last ($10) is legit, and it’ll set your makeup all day just like the cult fave, Urban Decay All Nighter ($32), Plus it’s way cheaper!

Makeup Revolution Liquid Highlighter Drops

You don’t have to pay a lot for a bomb glow because the Makeup Revolution Liquid Highlighter drops are an exact dupe for the Cover FX highlighting drops! The Makeup Revolution ones are $9 while the Cover FX ones are $42. YEAH.

Wet n Wild Eyeshadow Palette

This Wet n Wild palette ($5) is a spot on dupe for the Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance ($42)! The shadow quality is still there, and you pay a fraction of the price!

NYX Warm Palette

Want to try the red/orange eyeshadow trend but aren’t sure if you’ll like it? This NYX palette ($18) has warm tones just like the Naked Heat palette ($54) for a fraction of the price!

Colourpop Highlighter

Since Colourpop is amazing and offers bomb makeup for insanely low prices you can have this $38 Becca Highlighter dupe for $8!! Thank you Colourpop!

Essence Make Me Brow

The Essence Make Me Brow is pretty spot on to the Benefit Gimme Brow ($24). The Essence one is $3. $3!

Milani Blur Stick

Blur out pores and imperfections with this Milani Blur Stick ($12) that is a fraction of the price compared to the Milk Makeup Blur Stick ($36).

Colourpop Highlighter Palette

If you missed out on the Anastasia Beverly Hills x Nicole Guerriero ($42) limited edition, glow kit then this Colourpop In-nude-endo palette ($18) is a great alternative! Not to mention way cheaper!

Makeup Revolution Stick Foundation

YouTubers rave about the Hourglass Stick foundation but it’s sure an investment at $46. Try the Makeup Revolution stick foundation dupe for $9!