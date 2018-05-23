The drugstore is really stepping up their makeup, and as much as we love Sephora, it’s pretty hard to leave that store without spending at least $50!! Here are some makeup dupes that are just as good as their high-end alternatives. Your wallet will thank you, and you will look awesome!
Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder
https://www.instagram.com/p/BiLNtcsAy_T/?tagged=drugstoredupes
You don’t have to spend $40 for a good setting powder! This Coty Soft Airspun ($8) one is a spot on dupe, cheaper and way bigger! Win, win, win!
NYX and Wet n Wild Makeup Sticks
Fenty dupes Cr. @makeupdupes.x Left: Fenty beauty match stick $26 Middle: NYC bright idea stick $8 Right: Wet n wild mega glo sticks $4 : : : : : : : : : : #fentybeauty #fenty #matchstick #concealer #concealerstick #highlight #bronzer #fentydupes #dupes #makeup #makeupdupes #drugstoredupes #drugstoremakeup
The Fenty Matchstix ($25) are great for concealing, contouring and highlighting!! But there are way cheaper options out there that will do the same thing. The NYX ($8) ones are great as a highlighter, and the Wet n Wild ( $4) ones are great for contouring!
NYX Glitter Primer
Glitter glue is the key to making glitter and shimmer shadows pop and making them last! You don’t need the $20 one, the $6 NYX one is sure to do the job!
L’oreal Lash Paradise Mascara
https://www.instagram.com/p/BZSCeV6gaQs/?tagged=drugstoredupes
The is one of the best dupes!!! The Loreal Lash Paradise Mascara ($10) is spot on for Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara ($23) and it’s less flaky and obvi way cheaper.
Milani Dolce Rose Blush
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bi_7lg7BC5G/?tagged=makeupdupes
Milani Dolce Rose ($8) is an excellent dupe for Nars Orgasm ($30)! Blush is blush, so you definitely don’t have to splurge for rosy cheeks!
Makeup Revolution Concealer
The Makeup Revolution concealer ($7) is a great alternative to the holy grail Tarte Shape Tape ($27)! It’s not as full coverage, but you can build it up for that full coverage finish! And for just $7 we can totally build it up!
Milani Make It Last Setting Spray
Save your money on expensive setting sprays because the Milani Make It Last ($10) is legit, and it’ll set your makeup all day just like the cult fave, Urban Decay All Nighter ($32), Plus it’s way cheaper!
Makeup Revolution Liquid Highlighter Drops
I have searched high and low to find products that perform the way your makeup favorites do, but cost LESS 🙌🏼 So, without further ado, let the WEEK OF DUPES commence!! Today I bring you a dupe for my beloved glow-getter 👏🏼 Run to the story to see my preferred way to use this and to the blog for all the links to get your own glowy on ✨ #beyoutydupe
You don’t have to pay a lot for a bomb glow because the Makeup Revolution Liquid Highlighter drops are an exact dupe for the Cover FX highlighting drops! The Makeup Revolution ones are $9 while the Cover FX ones are $42. YEAH.
Wet n Wild Eyeshadow Palette
https://www.instagram.com/p/BhKr9ilnWUT/?tagged=beautydupes
This Wet n Wild palette ($5) is a spot on dupe for the Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance ($42)! The shadow quality is still there, and you pay a fraction of the price!
NYX Warm Palette
Want to try the red/orange eyeshadow trend but aren’t sure if you’ll like it? This NYX palette ($18) has warm tones just like the Naked Heat palette ($54) for a fraction of the price!
Colourpop Highlighter
❗️D U P E P R O O F❗️ OLDIE but goodie! We wanted to remind everyone that @colourpopcosmetics SUPER SHOCK HIGHLIGHTER in LUNCH MONEY ($8) is a fabulous dupe in consistency and color to @beccacosmetics PRESSED HIGHLIGHTER in MOONSTONE ($38) 😍😍 swatches by the amazing @temptalia ♥️♥️ • WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON THIS PAIR?! COMMENT BELOW! 👇🏻👇🏽👇🏿 #dupeboss #colourpop #becca
Since Colourpop is amazing and offers bomb makeup for insanely low prices you can have this $38 Becca Highlighter dupe for $8!! Thank you Colourpop!
Essence Make Me Brow
❗️D U P E P R O O F❗️ WANT FULLER BROWS? Here is that product to make your brows POP! 😱 @essencemakeup MAKE ME BROW ($2.99) is that great replacement for @benefitcosmetics GIMME BROW ($24) ♥️♥️ • BOTH products have 3 shades available, and are infused with tiny fibers to give a full brow look! 👌🏼 WHICH IS YOUR GO-TO? 🤔 #dupeboss #essence #benefitcosmetics
The Essence Make Me Brow is pretty spot on to the Benefit Gimme Brow ($24). The Essence one is $3. $3!
Milani Blur Stick
❗️D U P E P R O O F❗️ A perfect on-the-go BLUR stick is a MUST! With this alternative to @milkmakeup BLUR STICK ($36) you’d want to run to your nearest @ultabeauty ! @milanicosmetics INSTANT TOUCH-UP BLUR STICK is an all new product they released we tried out & must we say… it gives us some #milkmakeup FEELS 😍😍 WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS!? 🤔🤔 #dupeboss #milani
Blur out pores and imperfections with this Milani Blur Stick ($12) that is a fraction of the price compared to the Milk Makeup Blur Stick ($36).
Colourpop Highlighter Palette
If you missed out on the Anastasia Beverly Hills x Nicole Guerriero ($42) limited edition, glow kit then this Colourpop In-nude-endo palette ($18) is a great alternative! Not to mention way cheaper!
Makeup Revolution Stick Foundation
the new makeup revolution fast base foundation sticks make an amazing dupe for the hourglass vanish foundation sticks!🙌🏼 these stick foundations have medium to full coverage and give a fresh, dewy finish. These blend flawlessly into the skin, while still being lightweight💞 you can use these for foundation or as contour sticks. Have you tried out these foundation sticks? . . . #dupes #dupe #dupealert #makeupdupes #makeup #mua #motd #makeuplover #makeupfeed #makeupartist #beautyblogger #hourglass #hourglasscosmetics #hourglassdupesx #makeuprevolution @makeuprevolution @makeuprevolutionusa @hourglasscosmetics
YouTubers rave about the Hourglass Stick foundation but it’s sure an investment at $46. Try the Makeup Revolution stick foundation dupe for $9!