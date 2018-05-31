VIEW GALLERY

Bella Hadid is on the cover of the next month’s InStyle magazine. In her cover story, she addressed the many rumors that she’s had lots of work done on her face. Most notably she gets scrutinized for having a nose job when she was a teenager.

In the interview, Hadid claims that she has never gone under the knife or had fillers. “People think I got all this surgery or did this or that. And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling,” Hadid stated.

Then Hadid tackled the rumors that she cosmetically altered her lips. “I’m scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn’t want to mess up my face.”

Listen, there is nothing wrong with having cosmetic surgery. It’s your body and your decision and all that jazz. And it’s also none of our, the collective public’s, business to be privy to what elective surgeries someone decides to have.

That being said, fans are having a hard time believing Hadid has never been under the knife. The reason is that her nose is completely different. Sure who knows about the other feature of her face. You do “grow” into you features, but you don’t suddenly wake up with a perfectly sloped button nose.

How is Bella Hadid about to deny any plastic surgery pic.twitter.com/1pww8gZlRX — Skylar Reilly (@SkylarReilly) May 31, 2018

bella hadid said she’s never had plastic surgery?! https://t.co/qLoJtuwJ05 — 𝔟𝔢𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔰𝔰𝔦𝔪𝔞 (@glossierdior) May 31, 2018

https://twitter.com/buckyelektras/status/1002247907800748032

Her alleged nose job is the only plastic surgery I can confidently speak out about. Beauty Editor has an interesting celebrity beauty column called Before & After and compares a celebrity’s face throughout the years. They have one for Hadid that chronicles how her face has changed from 2009 to 2017. You can pull your own conclusions from there.

It’s one thing to say you don’t like the plastic surgery rumors because it’s personal and no one else’s business. That’s fair. But to flat out deny something that is so obvious is a whole other thing.

“People think I’m very confident, but I really had to learn how to be,” Hadid told InStyle. Farther in the interview she elaborated more about her insecurities growing up. She said she got “bullied” for her features and was “kind of chubby” growing up. She had a small waist and big hips growing up and hated her hips, but has learned to love them.

It’s been a journey for Hadid to find self-love. Even last year Hadid fell into a “serious depression” that she thinks traces back to being bullied.

Kudos to the model for finding her confidence and loving her body! Nose job or not, self-love is hard.