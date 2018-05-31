Check Out These 12 Foundations With Wide Shade Ranges

VIEW GALLERY

Fenty Beauty shook the world when they came out with a 40 color range foundation. But, the thing is, coming out with an inclusive shade range should not be a huge deal, it should be the norm! Unfortunately, many mainstream = beauty brands only tailor their products to a minimum number of skin tones. Gone are the days when coming out with 6 pale, foundation shades was the norm because it’s not ok. Inclusiveness is the precedent now so let’s take a look at some beauty brands that offer foundation shades for everyone!

Fenty Beauty $34 – 40 Shades

Rihanna called attention to the lack of inclusiveness in foundation ranges in the beauty industry when she released her Pro Matte foundation in 40 shades. In fact, with 40 shades that have varying undertones, people were having a hard time finding their match! We would much rather have that problem.

Dior Face and Body $40 – 40 Shades

This is the exact foundation Ms. Meghan Markle wore on her wedding day. This is a new Dior release and its a perfect, lightweight formula for the summer months! Huge applause for Dior because most luxury makeup brands only offer very limited shades.

Huda Beauty Faux Filter $40 – 30 Shades

Mega beauty influencer, Huda Kattan came out with her own line of foundations with a good 30 shades. Each of the shades has different under-tones ranging from golden, beige, peach and neutral!

Maybelline Fit Me $7 – 40 shades

Oh, man, do we love seeing some drugstore options with inclusive foundation ranges! Maybelline’s cult favorite Fit Me Matte and Poreless recently added some new shades to expand their foundation line. On their website, they also offer a virtual try on to find your perfect shade match!

Mac Studio Fix $30 – 42 shades

Mac’s studio fix foundation has always had tons of shades! Thank you, Mac! This foundation also has SPF 15 and we love that for summer.

Estee Lauder Double Wear $42 – 42 shades

People rave about Estee Lauder’s Double Wear for its comfortable, long-wearing, full coverage finish. It also has a range of 42 shades with various undertones ranging from cool to golden!

Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Liquid Longwear $47 – 40 Shades

This foundation by Lancome is loved for its matte coverage, shine-free, and long wear! The shade range offers cool, neutral and warm undertones options to ensure a perfect match.

Nars Natural Radiant Longwear $49 – 33 shades

Those that like a more dewy, radiant look to their skin will love this Nars foundation. With 32 shades there’s hope that everyone can find a shade match! This foundation is pricey but it’s full coverage and will make your skin look flawless.

Cover FX Powerplay Foundation $44 – 40 shades

This new Cover FX foundation offers a vast shade range in a matte, full coverage finish. It’s vegan, transfer proof and has a soft blurring effect!

Makeup Forever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation $43 – 40 shades

Makeup Forever has always offered a huge range in this foundation and we applaud them! This is a medium coverage with a natural finish making it a perfect, everyday foundation!

Covergirl Tru Blend Matte $8.49 – 40 Shades

This is a new foundation coming to the drugstore with an awesome shade range. This is a matte foundation that’s comfortable, transfer-proof and pore-minimizing.

Sephora Collection 10 HR Wear Perfection $20 – 37 Shades

Props to Sephora creating their own foundation with a vast shade range and a cheaper price tag at $20. It’s hard to find something at Sephora, let alone a foundation for $20! It has 4 stars on their website and is even cry proof. See more https://www.beautyrecs.com/best foundations here.