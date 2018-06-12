VIEW GALLERY

Duchess Meghan Markle has always had great style. The former actress has had to change up her wardrobe since becoming royal. There are certain dress codes that Meghan has to abide by now. She can’t wear bright nail polish and show her bare legs.

For the Queen’s birthday, Meghan wore an off the shoulder blush dress that looked totally perfect for the occasion. She topped the look off with an angled matching blush hat and looked flawless. But I’m an American who isn’t well versed in the royal dress code.

i’m sorry but meghan markle is STUNNING pic.twitter.com/bZX69gk1f6 — Blair Waldorf (@pettyyonceh) June 10, 2018

But apparently her off the shoulder look was breaking royal protocol. Off the shoulders is perfectly fine to wear when you’re marrying a Prince but not so for the Queen’s birthday.

So how did this seemingly huge royal dress code mishap happen? Well everyone who is so upset can talk to Meghan’s stylist, Prince Harry.

The Daily Mail reports that Meghan always asks Harry for his opinion on her royal outfits. A fashion industry insider told them that Harry has been there for Meghan’s royal private shopping trips and is “keenly giving tips” on her new royal wardrobe.

“He gives his views on what he thinks looks best, rather than helping her follow Royal protocol on hemlines or anything like that,” the source said. “The joke is that Harry is Meghan’s surprise stylist.”

The source also says that Meghan has been meeting with Stella McCartney to create her some new dresses. Even though these outfits are for Meghan, Harry has been super present during the process. “Harry always comes to design meetings and fittings to give his opinions on the looks,” the source claims.

You would think that Harry would be the perfect person to guide Meghan through all the royal protocol, but turns out he’s got other plans! The two do have more leeway when it comes to protocol because their family isn’t the next in line for the throne, Prince William and Duchess Kate are.

There is one rule that Meghan has yet to break and probably won’t, showing her bare legs. Every event she’s been to since becoming a Duchess she’s sported pantyhose.