Feeling down on yourself recently? Here are five ways to shake things up and help you feel a little bit better–both inside and out!

5. Take A Nap

This seems so basic–but humans need sleep for a reason. If you have been missing the eight hours a night mark take a day off this weekend to curl up with a good book and unwind until you find yourself drifting off. Getting enough sleep is important to your physical health as it allows your body to heal damaged cells and muscles. Lack of sleep can also result in a slower metabolism which means you will be hungry more often as well as leaves you more susceptible to illness. Mentally, your brain is able to take a break and focus on producing important things like balances hormones which will help your mood and social life. So let your brain turn off and recharge while you catch those beauty Z’s.

4. Paint Your Nails

Need a little more color in your life? Go out and get a new mani-pedi. Or save the cash and just paint your nails yourself. Throw on some pop hits and have a little solo girl time. And the next day while you are getting dressed–match your look to your adorable nails! Next time you sending flawless emails to your boss or texting your girls you can take a second to appreciate just how great both you and your nails look.

3. Have A Mini Spa Day

Light a candle and take a long bubble bath–followed by your favorite face-mask in your fluffy robe of course. A personal spa day has become a bit of a self-care trope but honestly–it’s so popular because it feels amazing. Find your favorite lowkey Spotify playlist and just relax. For added chill–try turning off your phone during your much-deserved me time.

2. Change Up Your Look

This can be as basic or as in-depth as you want but just try something different! Check out some YouTube makeup tutorials and use that side of the eyeshadow palette you usually avoid. Slap on a fake tan, try a fun braided ponytail or dig out that bright lipstick shade you have not used in years. The possibilities for positivity are endless!

1. Get Outside

Whether it’s for a stroll around the block or a long bike ride through the woods–getting outside is the best way to feel better. Being trapped indoors can take a major toll on your mental health and mood. Studies have shown that just being outside for 20 minutes can boost brain function. Our bodies need the sun–vitamin D is necessary for both bone and cell growth as well as inflammation reduction and neuromuscular and immune function. Being in an open outdoor space will help decrease your stress levels and boost your mood!

If you believe you may be depressed–please seek help through reaching out to someone you trust or contact the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 which provides 24/7 free, confidential support or the SAMHSA Treatment Referral Helpline at 1-877-726-4721 for general information on mental health and local treatment services in your area.