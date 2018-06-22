VIEW GALLERY

Yesterday Rihanna made an appearance at the Louis Vuitton Paris fashion show. To honor LV’s new male artistic director, Virgil Abloh, Rihanna wore head to toe Off-White, the brand he founded and grew famous from. Her all-white outfit was complete with stark white eyeliner. Fenty Beauty shared which products she used, but didn’t disclose what product was used to create that cat eye.

Now fans are speculating that the next Fenty Beauty drop is going to include that white liner. “Liner coming soon,” one fan commented. “Is she coming with white eyeliner,” a fan asked. “We have colored eyeliners coming?” another asked.

Rihanna is known to debut Fenty products before they hit the market. Remember when Rihanna rolled up to the 2017 Met Gala in Commes des Garçon and pink blush all over her face? That pink sparkly blush sitting on her cheekbones was actually Killawatt Foil in Sangria Sunset. That product dropped a year later before summer 2018.

On top of the white eyeliner, fans think another eyeshadow palette and lip are dropping too. Rihanna’s makeup artists, Priscilla Ono broke down the star’s Ocean’s 8 premiere makeup look. She didn’t mention what products she used to create Rih’s smokey plum eye and matching plum lip. Needless to say, fans are assuming she didn’t reveal the products because they’re secret Fenty products that have yet to hit the shelves.

The products we do know for sure that Rihanna used are Pro Filt’r Primer, Pro Filt’r Foundation in 340, Match Stix in Mocha and Yacht Lyfe, Killawatt highlighter in Hustla Baby and Invisimatte blotting powder. Ono also created this look as well.

I would scour the makeup shelves for white liquid eyeliner until Fenty drops their own. The white liner is perfect for summer.