Yesterday, June 21, designer Kate Spade was laid to rest at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Church in Kansas City, where she’s from. Her funeral service took place in the afternoon and many of the mourners were donning Kate Spade bags and bright colors in honor of the late designer.

Her husband, Andy Spade and brother-in-law David Spade were both seen outside the church in dark suits. According to the funeral program, Andy and Kate’s brother Earl gave eulogies while her sisters gave readings.

“Her husband just shared a little about how they met, their love story and how she was a great person,” Father Donald P. Farnan who gave mass told the New York Daily News. “He expressed his deep love for her.”

During the service, they also sang “The First Noel” in tribute to Kate’s middle name. She was born on Christmas Eve so her parent’s made her middle name Noel. “All of her life, Katy was thrilled to be a Christmas Eve baby, thus her middle name. We welcome her home with a song that celebrates those two facets of her legacy,” the program said.

The service was private and media was asked not to attend. Those who did go to the funeral said it was lovely. According to the Kansas City Star, her asked sat in a large white urn at the front with coral peonies on either side.

“The message was just that she was such a beautiful soul, almost childlike in her laughter; she was unpretentious,” Kelly Carter, a friend of one of Spade’s sisters, told the Kansas City Star.

Fans of the designer traveled from all over to pay their respects.

Liz(l) and Cara Reeder of KC and Omaha, Nebraska donning @katespadeny dresses and bags as they wait to be let inside the church. “We’re here to support they family,” Cara says pic.twitter.com/JwUXLSJjG7 — Aaron Randle (@aaronronel) June 21, 2018

The service ended with the mourners singing “Danny Boy” to honor her Irish heritage. On Jun 5 Kate took her own life in her New York apartment. Her suicide shocked her fans and family. It was revealed that the designer struggled with depression and anxiety. Her mental illness was something she kept private.