Yesterday Rihanna teased a brand new Fenty Beauty eyeshadow palette Moroccan Spice. But there is more to the Moroccan Spice drop that is happening on July 6 than Rihanna led on. today the full drop was announced and we have been blessed four brand new Fenty Beauty products.

On top of a new eyeshadow palette, we will also be getting Fenty Beauty’s first eyeliner dubbed Flyliner, a Pro Filt’r Eye Primer and two new eyeshadow brushes, one a tapered blending brush and the other an all-over brush.

Last week Fenty Beauty fans believed that the brand would be dropping an eyeliner soon. What made fans suspicious about the brand’s upcoming products was Rihanna herself. The businesswoman was photographed at Louis Vuitton’s men’s fashion show in Paris sporting a strong white cat eye. Rihanna has been known to secretly debut products before they come out, so fans have been jumping to conclusions ever since.

Yes, Fenty Beauty is coming out with a liquid eyeliner, but it’s not in white. According to Fenty Beauty’s site Flyliner only comes in the shade, Cuz I’m Black, which is a true satin black. The liner is a felt tip liquid liner claims to be long wearing, water resistant, fade proof and transfer proof. It sounds too good to be true. This product retails for $20.

The Pro Filt’r Eye Primer has the same light pink packaging as the Pro Filt’r foundation primer. It also sports the same “invisipink formula” as the foundation primer. The eye primer comes with a wand, instead of a pump, for easier application. The eye primer is supposed to smooth the eyelid while also help boost the pigment of the eyeshadow you place on top of it. It also claims to help decrease the fading of eyeshadow. The new eye primer will set you back $22.

The Tapered Blending Brush and All-Over Eyeshadow Brush cost $24 each. The Tapered Blending Brush is for blending the crease and contouring your eyes, while the all-over brush can do it all. The All-Over Brush is for distributing pigment across the eye, blending and more. The All-Over Brush’s bristles are shorter and more compact and the Tapered Brush’s bristles and longer and fluffier.

The Moroccan Spice Palette is a 16 shadow palette with matte and shimmer finishes. It has neutrals, warm reds and oranges and cool blues and purples. Basically, it’s a palette that can do it all. All of the colors have fun Moroccan inspired names like Sahara Stunna, Evil Genie and Mo’Rockin Ice. The palette is priced at $59.

Knowing Fenty Beauty these new products are going to sell out FAST. Will you be coping any of the new Fenty products?