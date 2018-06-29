VIEW GALLERY

We all know the feeling too well: you wake up and feel bloated beyond belief. Whether you have somewhere important to go or simply feel uncomfortable, bloating is the bane of many people’s existence.

Fortunately, there are some ways to counteract bloating before it even starts.

Here are the best tips to fight the bloat.

Eat Slowly

When we’re really hungry or our food is too good to resist, it’s easy to scarf down a meal, but that’s one of the most common causes of bloating. Try to eat slowly, focus on enjoying your food, and take breaths between bites.

Drink Water

Staying hydrated is always important but especially useful for fighting the bloat. Drinking lots of water helps to detox your body and flush it of any toxins.

Don’t Skip Meals

While passing up breakfast or lunch may seem conducive to losing weight, it actually has the opposite effect. Skipping breakfast or lunch usually leads to binge-eating for dinner.

Get Plenty of Sleep

Getting enough sleep allows your body to restore and recharge. So if you’re waking up feeling tired, chances are your insides are too!

Watch Your Alcohol Intake

Alcohol is one of the primary substances directly linked to bloating. Go easy on the drinking if you want to fight the bloat!

While bloating is sometimes inevitable, there are plenty of easy steps you can take to reduce it as much as possible.