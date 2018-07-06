VIEW GALLERY

ASOS has been widely known as an inclusive fashion brand for a considerable time. From refusing to airbrush their models to offering an ample range of sizes, ASOS has long been a step above other companies.

They continued this winning streak with their recent line of disability-friendly clothing. ASOS just launched a waterproof tie-dye jumpsuit with wheelchair access right before festival season begins.

The company was inspired to create the jumpsuit after BBC reporter and Paralympics trainee Chloe Ball-Hopkins emailed them. Her clothes got wet at festivals last year so she suggested that ASOS create a disability-friendly waterproof outfit.

So over the last several months I have been working with @ASOS to create a fashionable, yet practical waterproof all in one! Not just for people like me in a chair but for anyone. It's about making fashion accessible! So what should be next?! https://t.co/1gzzkRlED9 pic.twitter.com/7yS57QEmpD — Chloe Ball-Hopkins (@chloe_ballhopzy) July 4, 2018

The jumpsuit features a zip around the waist and a waterproof breast pocket.

Ball-Hopkins said, “Whether that’s to put your phone in, or you’ve got medication or information you need to have on you in case of emergency, you can have it on you and know that it can stay dry. It was just literally those little tiny details that make the difference to people like me. We don’t want to have to look like we’re just doing practicality, we still want to be able to look fashionable.”

The response on social media has been overwhelmingly positive, with many people writing about how important ASOS’s move is.

How amazing is this?! First brand I’ve seen to do it and it’s so lovely! 👏🏼💕 @ASOS pic.twitter.com/J8PcWWdLeN — peach (@ru194) July 4, 2018

This is great to see!! Everyone in fashion take note!! Well done @chloe_ballhopzy @ASOS do you need any male models? Give me a shout 😉😂 https://t.co/mNmbbeNFqb — Jack Hunter-Spivey (@jackhstt) July 4, 2018

Diversity without tokenism. Always using POCs, plus sized models, models with disabilities etc. Well done @ASOS! pic.twitter.com/Cz5pXxHmDz — Rore Erica Okoh ✨👩🏾‍💻 (@rorerorerore) July 4, 2018

Great to see this sort of representation on the @ASOS website. Shopping is something most of us take for granted in terms of representation. Seeing disabled people in the media through campaigns, as actors, singers is so important as it challenges the stigma around disabilities. pic.twitter.com/asQAprWFxS — Gurls Talk (@gurlstalk) July 4, 2018

Yes. Yes. Yes! This is so good to see. This is what our young people keep asking for and it is great to see @ASOS leading the way with models who are wheelchair users AND fashion which is accessible! Great job @chloe_ballhopzy https://t.co/jH63getEui — Whizz-Kidz (@WhizzKidz) July 4, 2018

It’s actually been designed with wheelchair users in mind!! Accessible clothing on @ASOS 😳 I seriously never thought I’d see this happen, so happy ☺️ I kind of want it pic.twitter.com/m1bHz0yh5H — Shona (@shonalouiseblog) July 4, 2018

This screenshot taken from ASOS’s website shows all of the jumpsuit’s details. Not only is the outfit waterproof and wheelchair-accessible, but it also has adjustable cuffs for changing sleeve length, a longer hem in the back to prevent the top from riding up, and soft jersey for comfort and warmth.

And of course, because it’s ASOS we’re talking about, the jumpsuit was made for everyone. While it’s specially designed for wheelchair access, it also comes in other sizes so that everybody can wear it comfortably.

ASOS’s new disability-friendly line should be an inspiration to other companies.