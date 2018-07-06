VIEW GALLERY

After performing a concert on Thursday night in Florida, singer Chris Brown was picked up by the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the performer was arrested on an outstanding out-of-county warrant. The warrant was for a felony battery charge in Hillsborough County, Florida. The charge is in connection to a violent incident at a Tampa nightclub last year. Brown allegedly attacked a photographer while in a DJ booth. Brown was released about an hour later when he posted his $2,000 bail.

After Brown finished his show at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre, several officers were waiting off-stage to quickly escort him to a police cruiser. Brown is currently in the second month of his “2018 Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour” which is scheduled to wrap up in early August.

Chris Brown has a history of run-ins with the law–most infamously being charged with physically assaulting Rihanna in 2009. Rihanna was his girlfriend at the time. This incident resulted in Brown being charged with felony assault and making criminal threats–he pled guilty and received five years probation and community service.

Brown has also been arrested and charged with felony assault for an alleged fight in Washington, D.C., as well as being expelled from a rehab program due to breaking his mother’s car window during a therapeutic session. In 2016, the singer was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

His most recent arrest, however, has seemingly left the singer unphased. Following his release, a post to Brown Instagram page stated that he would be performing his next show in Tampa on Friday–the day after this arrest.