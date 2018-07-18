VIEW GALLERY

Meet Patrick Ta; celebrity makeup artist with over 1 million Instagram followers that glams Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Kourtney Kardashian and Ariana Grande to name a few. He’s one of the best makeup artists in the game and his clients are always in everyday makeup that’s glowy with a touch a glam!

Ta recently did an interview with supermodel client, Rosie Huntington Whitely for her new beauty blog, Rose, Inc. Ta divulged to us what he keeps in his makeup kit and we’re obsessed with the findings! Some of the products behind your favorite celebrity makeup looks are in fact, drugstore!

Let’s take a peek at some of his best makeup collections!

Patrick Ta Makeup

What’s In His Kit

Now that we got a good look at Ta’s signature work; gorgeous, glowy skin with a bold lip or a smokey eye! Let’s see what he keeps in his kit… hint, he loves using drugstore products on his clients!

Ta Told Rose Inc:“I like makeup that is able to be worn on a red carpet, but also worn walking down the street.”

One of his go-to’s is the Maybelline Total Temptation Eyeshadow + Highlight palette that he uses on clients like Rosie Huntington Whitely and Ariana Grande.

Ta has taught Master classes in the past with Maybelline so he love’s using the products on his clients! He supports his fellow client and has stated that he is a huge fan of the Maybelline x Gigi Hadid Lash Sensational along with the Gigi Hadid x Maybelline Lipsticks. Ta also keeps the Maybelline Master Chrome highlighters in his kit!

When he’s not using the Maybelline mascara, he’s also a huge fan of the L’oreal Paris Voluminous mascara along with Ardell individual lashes.

He’s also a fan of Sephora Collection. Sephora’s own line that’s cheaper in price.

Besides drugstore, Ta is also a huge La Mer fan along with Tom Ford, Chanel, Nars and fellow clients, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s makeup lines! If you like a nude lip he does for a client, chances are it’s Mac Stripdown lip liner. It’s a fave of his that he uses on everyone!