Inexpensive and cute makeup company Wet N Wild is proving they have you covered for all of your beauty needs with their new zodiac themed collection.

The line features 12 lip glosses, four highlighters, four eyeshadow palettes, and highlighting powder. The collection is divided into the different sign groups: water, air, earth, and fire. Therefore, if you’re not sure where you want to start when buying the makeup, you can stick to your sign group and buy every product associated with it.

The eyeshadow palettes come with six different shades each. The water palette consists of cobalts, teals, and neutrals; the air palette has pinks, purples, and neutrals; the earth palette consists of greens and browns, and the fire palette dazzles with reds and oranges.

Wet N Wild’s collection also houses four different Megaglo highlighters. The water highlighter is blue, the air highlighter is silver, the earth highlighter is gold, and the fire highlighter is rose gold. If you’re looking for a more neutral highlighter, the collection includes highlighting powder that will make you shine like the stars.

Finally, each zodiac sign gets its own lip gloss. Each shade is glittery and holographic.

In preparation for the launch, Wet N Wild has decked out their Instagram with products from the collection. Here are the eyeshadow palettes, lip glosses, and highlighters associated with each sign group.

The collection will be available at Walmart and on Wet N’ Wild’s site starting July 17 and will be available in Walmart stores in August.