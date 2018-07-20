VIEW GALLERY

Netflix has been hailed for modernizing the entertainment industry. However, many have declared its new show, Insatiable, regressive and harmful.

Twitter exploded with the release of the trailer for Insatiable on Thursday, July 19th. The show centers around Patty, played by Debby Ryan. Ryan dons a “fat suit” for the portions of the show which depict Patty prior to her weight loss. Due to her weight, Patty is an outsider who is constantly teased and humiliated. Her life takes a turn when she has her jaw wired shut after being violently attacked and becomes “hot” over the summer. Returning to high school in the fall much thinner, she vows to get revenge on those who made her life miserable.

Patty’s voiceover in the trailer states, “Having my jaw wired shut lost me more than just my summer vacation. Now I could be the former fatty who turned into a brain. Or an athlete. Or a princess. No–I’d rather have revenge.”

This quote serves to illustrate the negative notions portrayed by the show’s trailer regarding curvy or overweight women. Could she not have been a smart, athletic or a princess prior to losing weight? Was being “fat” her entire life–a hobby, skill or academic marker?

The show Insatiable on @netflix looks like a piece of utter trash. Don't watch shows where people wear fat suits. Don't watch shows where they try to turn fat phobia and hatred into a joke. — Amanda Levitt (@FatBodyPolitics) July 19, 2018

fat girls are not your before. fat girls are not your torture porn. fat girls are so much more than whatever the fuck this bullshit is @netflix @insatiable_ — mermaid queen 🧜🏻‍♀️ (@MerQueenJude) July 19, 2018

tw ?

no offense but literally no one’s mad about insatiable just because debby’s in it we’re mad because its harmful and toxic as fuck — julia (@holdingpntoyou) July 19, 2018

Making fun of plus-sized women ✔

Thin actress in a fat suit ✔

Being thin is the only way to be beautiful ✔

Beauty = self worth ✔

Outdated comedic trope of getting "revenge" on shitty classmates ✔

Get-thin-quick surgery bullshit instead of healthy living ✔ lol wow https://t.co/8cJu2INZIT — 🎄Mystletoe (@MystbornGames) July 19, 2018

Ryan has not addressed the backlash directly. She has merely retweeted a Teen Vogue article discussing the show. The article says the comedy takes “aim at teenage bullying, society’s warped beauty standards, and the monsters that live inside all of us.”

Of course, the series has not yet been released but let’s hope the show has a majorly different message than its body-shaming trailer.

Insatiable comes out August 10th on Netflix.