Ahh, makeup! We here at College Candy can honestly say we appreciate all the wonders makeup has to offer. Aside from covering up a multitude of sins, we can spend hours watching our favorite beauty gurus on YouTube, catch the ultimate high whenever we step foot into a Sephora or Ulta and stay camped out all night the second a beauty brand launches a new collection. As much as makeup is a gal’s favorite toy to play around with, giving our faces a rest and going bare-faced is just as satisfying as taking off those falsies the second we step into the house.

Playing in makeup is fun and all but it’s also important to remember that what really counts is inner beauty. And while we love posting our slay-worthy selfies on the gram when our makeup is totally on fleek, it’s also important to give your skin a break every once in a while.

Despite being blessed with flawless skin and gorgeous good looks, these 10 celebrity women are totally representing with their barefaced selfies. In honor of National No Makeup Day, we encourage you to take a page from these 10 celebrity women and bare it all in your best No Makeup Selfie!

1. Kylie Jenner

Since becoming a mom, 20-year-old makeup mogul and future billionaire, Kylie Jenner has toned things down A LOT. Kylie recently revealed that she cut ties with her beloved lip fillers and has been spotted wearing minimal to no makeup. While Kylie’s love of makeup is still a constant in her life, Kylie also takes to the ‘gram to show fans her fresh face and she’s got no problems doing it.

2. Nicole Scherzinger

Singer and X Factor host kept things hella real when she revealed that celebs are just like everyone else and they get acne too. After seeking treatment, Scherzinger proudly posted this photo of herself to Instagram to show off her results.

3. Gal Gadot

When Gal Gadot was cast to play Wonder Woman, directors got it right. Not only does Gadot kick ass on screen, but the actress looks just as effortlessly beautiful when she’s taking selfies of herself with no makeup on!

4. Bella Hadid

For years, model Bella Hadid has been dodging plastic surgery accusations left and right, righteously denying any and all of the claims. In this selfie posted to her Instagram, Bella playfully posted a selfie of herself sans makeup shutting down possible plastic surgery rumors yet again.

5. Chrissy Teigen

Mother of two and social media slayer Chrissy Teigen has become the “Queen of Candid” on social media. When Teigen isn’t busy trolling her husband John Legend, she’s posting photos of her life and chronicles of motherhood. Followers and fans of the model and Lip Sync Battle co-host often get glimpses into Chrissy’s life and often times, she’s living her life with a bare face.

6. Lady Gaga

I saved a piece of birthday cake my fans. You made my 20s worth it all. To spreading love, above all things. ❤️🌎 pic.twitter.com/69Z2JX4ylt — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 29, 2016

Whether she’s showing off her toned body while laying out on the beach, or baring it all for her fans, Lady Gaga has NEVER been shy about her looks. For her 30th birthday two years ago, Gaga chose to ring in the milestone bday with a big piece of cake and a makeup-free selfie. Gaga took to her Twitter to show love to her fans captioning the photo, “I saved a piece of birthday cake my fans. You made my 20s worth it all. To spreading love, above all things. ”

7. Beyonce

Beyonce slays everything that she does or touches so it makes sense that the mother of three can literally do it all, whether she’s rocking a bare face and flawless skin, or with a face full of makeup.

8. Laverne Cox

Orange Is The New Black actress Laverne Cox has not only been a huge advocate for trans people and the LGBTQ community, but in this selfie, Cox showed that a bare face is one to be proud of and that inner beauty is what’s really important.

9. Gigi Hadid

Supermodel Gigi Hadid proved to the world just how blessed she is naturally without makeup when she posted this selfie of her lying in bed casually on a rainy day.

10. Kim Kardashian

If there is one thing Kim Kardashian West has shown us it’s that she doesn’t need makeup. Despite having flawless skin and to-die-for perfect features from head to toe, Kim has still managed to take over the makeup game with the launch of her successful makeup brand, KKW Beauty. In this selfie, the Queen of glam took some time out to pose with her youngest daughter Chicago, sans makeup.