More details about Demi Lovato’s apparent drug overdose are coming out. TMZ reports that the singer was found unconscious in her bed after a night of partying when one of her assistants called 911.

TMZ’s sources said that Lovato was out partying on Sunset Strip the night before. She was celebrating the birthday of one of her backup dancers. They don’t know how long the singer was out partying or what time she went to bed.

But the next morning her assistant began to worry when she wasn’t up by 11:00 A.M. and still in bed. The assistant went upstairs to find out what was going on when she discovered Lovato unconscious in bed.

The assistant tried to wake Lovato but couldn’t. Worried she called 911. The medics arrived at Lovato’s Hidden Hills home at 11:39 A.M. According to TMZ Lovato was still unconscious when the paramedics arrived. The EMTs determined it was a drug overdose and treated her with Narcan. Narcan is an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses. It’s primarily used with the misuse of opioids.

When Lovato regained consciousness she still refused to disclose what drugs she was on that caused the overdose. There were no drugs present when the medics arrived and she is not facing criminal charges.

She was hospitalized and is supposedly stable and doing fine. Her representative released the following statement:

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy.”

TMZ broke the news about the overdose but originally reported that she ODed on heroin. But they have since retracted their statement and said the drug is unknown. Lovato has received an immense amount of support from friends, celebrities and fans.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, text the Crisis Text Hotline at 741-741