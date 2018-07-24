According to TMZ Demi Lovato has been hospitalized for a drug overdose.

The site says that the singer was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles. Their source says the singer was at home at her house in Hidden Hills just before noon today. She was then rushed to the hospital.

The singer was sober for six years and has recently released a song called “Sober” about relapsing. She celebrated her sixth anniversary of sobriety in March 2018. But then three months later in June, she came out with “Sober.”

Since the news broke celebrities and fans have been tweeting their thoughts and prayers to the singer. One of the first to tweet at Lovato was Ariana Grande.

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

Ellen DeGeneres also tweeted and sent Lovato and her family love.

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018

Country singer Brad Paisley also shared his reaction on Twitter. He tweeted that he is praying for her and acknowledged how brave she is.

My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 24, 2018

British singer Lily Allen also tweeted about Lovato’s recent overdose.

Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she’s ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon. — LILY ALLEN (@lilyallen) July 24, 2018

The amount of celebs tweeting their love and prayers to Lovato is overwhelming. Everyone is hoping she gets better.

I’m at a loss for words. My heart literally hurts. Demi. 🙏🏽 😣 — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) July 24, 2018

praying for @ddlovato and her health. When I was 14, she was an idol to me in how she spoke so openly about mental health. And now she continues to inspire thousands of young men and women with her body positivity messages. Addiction and mental illness doesn’t discriminate. 💔 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 24, 2018

Hearing about Demi Lovato overdosing is TRAGIC 😕 and on #InternationalSelfCareDay too?! My prayers are with her ❤️ — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) July 24, 2018

sending huge recovery love to Demi. this is a very personal moment and respected delicately. all we can do is send our best wishes and love. addiction isn’t simple nor easy. you’re very loved, @ddlovato you’ll beat this as you did before. 🙏🏽 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 24, 2018

I’m praying for you with everything in me @ddlovato. You are so loved. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 24, 2018

I love you @ddlovato and I’m praying for your strength and health. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) July 24, 2018

I don’t even know what to say except I’m thinking of you @ddlovato . 💜 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 24, 2018

Lovato announced through her new single “Sober” that she relapsed after being sober for six years. The singer has been battling addiction since she was 17. In her documentary Simply Complicated she talked about her drug and alcohol abuse.

“My first time doing coke, I was 17 working on Disney Channel, and I was with a couple of friends and they introduced me to it,” Lovato explained. “I was scared because my mom always told me that our heart could burst if you do it. But I did it anyways and I love it. I felt out of control with the coke the first time that I did it.”

Besides celebrities, fans have been sending their well wishes to the singer. The state of her condition is still unknown. Obviously, everyone is hoping for the best.

Ugh. This Demi Lovato news. Addiction is a horrific and heartbreaking disease. I’ve talked to her so many times about her struggles with sobriety over the years and this news hurts my heart. Hope she gets the help she needs. 💔💔💔 — Katie Krause (@Katie_Krause) July 24, 2018

Addiction is a disease that does not discriminate — Sam Lansky (@samlansky) July 24, 2018

Poor Demi Lovato. I hope she comes out of this okay. That kid has certainly been through it. — roxane gay (@rgay) July 24, 2018

Hoping for healing for @ddlovato and understanding from those who don’t know firsthand what addiction can do. Believe it or not, it could happen to you. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) July 24, 2018

no no no no please tell me this ain’t true. i love you @ddlovato 😔 — a bunch of halbert (@ThomasBeautyy) July 24, 2018

Lovato’s condition is still unknown. For more updates on Lovato’s state, click here.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, text the Crisis Text Hotline at 741-741.

Update

A previous version of this story said Lovato overdosed on heroin. It has since been unconfirmed that she was on heroin so we updated the story to reflect that.