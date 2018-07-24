According to TMZ Demi Lovato has been hospitalized for a drug overdose.
The site says that the singer was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles. Their source says the singer was at home at her house in Hidden Hills just before noon today. She was then rushed to the hospital.
The singer was sober for six years and has recently released a song called “Sober” about relapsing. She celebrated her sixth anniversary of sobriety in March 2018. But then three months later in June, she came out with “Sober.”
Since the news broke celebrities and fans have been tweeting their thoughts and prayers to the singer. One of the first to tweet at Lovato was Ariana Grande.
Ellen DeGeneres also tweeted and sent Lovato and her family love.
Country singer Brad Paisley also shared his reaction on Twitter. He tweeted that he is praying for her and acknowledged how brave she is.
British singer Lily Allen also tweeted about Lovato’s recent overdose.
The amount of celebs tweeting their love and prayers to Lovato is overwhelming. Everyone is hoping she gets better.
Lovato announced through her new single “Sober” that she relapsed after being sober for six years. The singer has been battling addiction since she was 17. In her documentary Simply Complicated she talked about her drug and alcohol abuse.
“My first time doing coke, I was 17 working on Disney Channel, and I was with a couple of friends and they introduced me to it,” Lovato explained. “I was scared because my mom always told me that our heart could burst if you do it. But I did it anyways and I love it. I felt out of control with the coke the first time that I did it.”
Besides celebrities, fans have been sending their well wishes to the singer. The state of her condition is still unknown. Obviously, everyone is hoping for the best.
Lovato’s condition is still unknown. For more updates on Lovato’s state, click here.
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, text the Crisis Text Hotline at 741-741.
Update
A previous version of this story said Lovato overdosed on heroin. It has since been unconfirmed that she was on heroin so we updated the story to reflect that.