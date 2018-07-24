Demi Lovato Hospitalized For Drug Overdose

According to TMZ Demi Lovato has been hospitalized for overdosing on heroin.

The site says that the singer was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles. Their source says the singer was at her home in Hidden Hills just before noon today. She was then rushed to the hospital.

The singer was sober for six years. She celebrated her sixth anniversary of sobriety in March 2018. But then three months later in June, she released a song called “Sober” about recently relapsing.

In the chorus of the song, she sings about how she broke her sobriety. She makes it clear that she isn’t sober anymore.

“Momma, I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore / And daddy, please forgive me from the drinks spilled on the floor / To the ones who never left me /We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

Lovato has been struggling with drugs and alcohol abuse for years now. She talks about her journey to sobriety in her 2017 documentary Simply Complicated. In the documentary, she talks about doing coke, abusing pills and excessively drinking.

“My first time doing coke, I was 17 working on Disney Channel, and I was with a couple of friends and they introduced me to it,” Lovato explained. “I was scared because my mom always told me that our heart could burst if you do it. But I did it anyways and I love it. I felt out of control with the coke the first time that I did it.”

Her addiction came to a peak when she punched a backup dancer while on tour with the Jonas Brothers in 2010. Lovato, who was 18 at the time, was paranoid the dancer was going to tell people, specifically the Jonas Brothers’ dad that she was on Adderall. After the incident, she entered rehab.

On top of struggling with addiction, Lovato also deals with an eating disorder and mental health. Lovato was diagnosed as bipolar when she was 18.

“When I got diagnosed with bipolar disorder, it just made sense,” she said in her documentary. “When I was younger I didn’t know why I would stay up so late writing and playing music, and then I learned about episodes of mania and I realized that’s probably what it was. I was manic. In a way, I knew that it wasn’t my fault anymore. Something was actually off with me.”

After “Sober” came out she got a tattoo with her team inspired by her being transparent about her journey to sobriety. She also shaded her old sobriety coach after the song came out.

Update

TMZ confirms that Lovato was treated with Narcan – an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses. She was treated at her house confirming that the OD happened at her home in Hidden Hills.

Update

TMZ reports that Lovato was out the night before celebrating a friends birthday. She posted photos on her private Instagram. In March we reported about Lovato’s Finsta and what the handle is.

Update

People magazine reports that Lovato is doing okay. Their source says the singer is “stable.”

Update

TMZ originally reported that Lovato ODed on heroin but has since backtracked on that statement. Lovato did overdose, but not on heroin and the drug is still unknown. People reports that Lovato isn’t under criminal investigation.

When officers arrived at her house there were no drugs on site and she refused to tell them what she took. Her team released a statement saying the singer is okay.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorret and they respectfully ask for privacy.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, text the Crisis Text Hotline at 741-741.