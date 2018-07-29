VIEW GALLERY

For all my fellow beauty lovers out there, July 29th is National Lipstick Day! Lipstick is great because even if you don’t like beauty or makeup, everyone has a lipstick and at the very least has worn it before. It definitely brings people and your look together! Every year on National Lipstick Day tons of beauty brands come out with awesome freebies and deals. You can even get a free lipstick from Mac on National Lipstick Day!

Let’s take a peek at National Lipstick Day freebies and sales!

Mac Cosmetics

Mac Cosmetics is offering a free lipstick on National Lipstick Day at Mac stores, no purchase required! That’s right, no purchase required and you can get one of their cult favorite lipsticks for free. The lines get pretty long to get your free lipstick but based on the color selection this year, it’s definitely worth it. All the colors this year are gorgeous and totally wearable!

It’s limited to one per customer, the lipsticks are worth $18.50 and 9 shades are being offered: Aloof, Delish, Dare You, Moxie, Florabundi, Epic, Mixed Media, Chintz, and Tanarama. The free lipsticks are up for grabs while supplies last so you best get there bright and early!

Anastasia Beverly Hills

ABH is offering buy one lip product, get one free on National Lipstick Day. Try out one of their cult-favorite matte, liquid lipsticks and try one of their glosses or matte lipsticks!

Sephora

Sephora is also offering a buy one, get one free sale on Anastasia Beverly Hills lipsticks in stores and online! The best part is this deal will go on past National Lipstick Day until 8/01.

Ulta

At Ulta, select Too Faced lip products are buy one, get one free now until National Lipstick Day on July 29th!

Stila

Stila is also jumping on the BOGO, buy one get one lipstick trend for National Lipstick Day. They have tons of colors in their Stay All Day Liquid lips and they come in matte, sheer and shimmer finishes.

Bobbi Brown

Get a free Crushed Lip Color with any purchase!

Lime Crime

At Lime Crime get 25% off all lip products with the code LIPSTICKDAY plus get a free unicorn queen diamond lip crusher with any purchase!