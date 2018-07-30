VIEW GALLERY

It is no secret that the Kardashian/Jenner squad is known for their bodies. Weight fluctuations and rumored plastic surgery keep the crew constantly in the news and fuel their popularity. However, when Kim Kardashian posted a new video on her Instagram story of her sisters Kim and Kylie fawning over her weight-loss, the internet was not exactly thrilled.

Over the past year, Kim has been on a mission to get her best bod yet. After she was crushed by a supposedly unflattering paparazzi bikini photo that went viral, Kim got super serious regarding her fitness. She updates her followers on transformation through daily Instagram posts from the gym with personal trainer Melissa Alcantara.

However, when Kim showed off her new bod at a charity event, many thought her stories took a decidedly unhealthy turn. Kylie Jenner is shown telling Kim, “I’m really concerned, I don’t think you’re eating. You look so skinny” to which Kim gleefully shrieks “WHAT? Thank you!”

Kim then turns the camera to Khloe Kardashian who tells her, “I’ve never seen a human being look so good. You are a walking Facetune doll.” Kim again joyfully responds “Oh my god! Thank you!” A smiling Kylie then leaps into the frame. She holds up her small purse and announces: “You’re as tiny as my purse!”

Kim then turns the camera to selfie mode and showing her body from every angle in a pair of skin-tight PVC pants and a tank-top.

Kim then returned to Khloe who was now showing off her own body. Khloe has also been highly public regarding her recent fitness routine, as she is trying to lose weight following the birth of her daughter, True. Kim tells Khloe, “You actually do look skinny” to which Khloe responds while gesturing to Kim, “I’ve never seen a skinnier person in my life.”

We are then shown a (stilted-feeling) conversation between Khloe and her friend Malika, in which they speculate that Kim had been eating “just celery and different flavors of oxygen.”

Khloe continued by describing how Kim’s hair extensions, butt, and boobs must be heavy, yet Kim is “anorexic here” while making a gesture to indicate the waist. Kim wrote the words “TELL ME MORE” across this section of her story.

Additionally, Kim announced her new weight, declaring “I’m down to 119 pounds” before concluding this segment of her Instagram story.

The Instagram story did not go over well with some of Kim’s followers. Many believed the story promoted an unhealthy body image a damaging narrative surrounding weight loss.

Kim Kardashian being obsessed with her sisters telling her she’s so skinny she looks anorexic on her Instagram story makes me want to throw my phone into outer space — Best Coast (@BestCoast) July 29, 2018

Kim Kardashian’s story about being skinny is so wrong ? Looks like you haven’t been eating ?? That’s not something to promote on your social media , You shouldn’t be influencing people not too eat so that they can “look good”???? — Melissa Teixeira (@Mxlissat) July 29, 2018

TW: body image, weight loss Kim Kardashian uploading an IG Story where Kendall says ‘I’m worried about you, are you eating enough? You look so skinny’ and Kim takes this as a compliment is so many levels of fucked up. Someone please stop this terrible family. — Rachel Knott (@_rachelknott) July 30, 2018

Vent session: @KimKardashian’s insta story has @KendallJenner asking Kim if she is eating. And then applauds her because she looks so skinny.

Ahem, little children follow your account. Stop promoting unhealthy body image and eating habits for young girls 👏🏼 — Mikayla Jost (@Mikayla_Jo28) July 29, 2018

Kendal: “No, like I’m concerned I don’t think you’re eating”

Kim: “whAAAT?”

Kendal: “like you look so skinny!”

Kim: “oh my god thank you!!!!”@KimKardashian what kind of bullshit message does this send out to your mainly young and female audience, especially after the lolly ad. — Elf-speth⛄️🎄 (@ElspethOakley) July 29, 2018

Fat shaming women for felling bad about not be “skinny” is a new low even for you. pic.twitter.com/4hu42tCma7 — Vegan Twins 🌱 (@twinveganspdx) July 30, 2018

Kim has been called out for promoting an unhealthy body image in the past. Just two months ago, Kim posted an advert for appetite suppressant lollipops on Instagram, prompting outrage.

Kim Kardashian has yet to comment on any of the backlash following her Instagram story.