Let’s get real, not everyone can afford high-end, overpriced makeup. But we have the best dupes that you can find for a fraction of the price–while still looking just as good. Read on to get our best beauty dupes so you can look your best while saving your hard-earned cash.

Eyes

Save about $24 when you opt for L’Oréal’s masterful $5.79 dupe.

Keep your brows looking amazing for $10 instead of $21 with Nyx.

While the Urban Decay Naked Palette is legendary, it is also $54. Try the $18 dupe from NYX for the same look!

Lips

The Sonia Kashuk Velvet lip crayon

Sonia Kashuk provides this great dupe for $6.75–instead of Nars’ $27 version.

$5 instead of $20? Yes, please!

For $13.47, ColourPop brings its signature shine and saves you about $5.

Skin

Save about $34 with this masterful swap.

Save about $36 when you grab this $5.99 Catrice dupe.

Reach for Maybelline’s $8.99 powder and save about $27.

Happy Glamming!