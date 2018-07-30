VIEW GALLERY

Cruelty-free makeup products are way easier to find than you may think! Going cruelty-free with your beauty routine will not only save animals from harsh experiments but also help you stick to products that are healthier for your body. Many of these brands are also vegan, or have vegan options! Be kind to the planet as well as your body through your glam routine with these brands. Check out all the amazing choices to help you look your best–without hurting any adorable creatures.

High-End Brands

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Anastasia Beverly Hills has been a pioneer in the brow game with multiple formats such as pencils, pomade and powder in a ton of shades. Today the brand has a full makeup line–including beautiful eyeshadow palettes and lip glosses.

Kat Von D Beauty

This line from tattoo artist Kat Von D offers a wide range of high-quality products. Additionally, the brand is working towards making all their makeup products vegan. Here is the complete list of what has achieved vegan status thus far.

Urban Decay

This brand is a staple when it comes to neutrals and amazing eye looks. However, their parent company, L’Oreal, still tests on animals.

Too Faced

Owned by Estee Lauder, Too Faced is known best for its super cute packaging and girly shades. Too Faced also boasts an impressive list of vegan products–including their iconic “Better Than Sex” mascara.

Marc Jacobs Beauty

With chic packaging and one of the highest-rated foundations out there, Marc Jacobs is classy cruelty-free makeup pick.

Mid-Range Brands

Tarte

With makeup free of parabens, synthetic fragrances, petrochemicals, GMOs and gluten–it is no wonder Tarte has become a top pick for Sephora customers.

Becca

Known best for their dazzling highlighters, Becca offers high-quality makeup at a reasonable price.

IT Cosmetics

With products that focus on creating a flawless base, IT Cosmetics offers skincare as well as makeup.

BareMinerals

BareMinerals is best known for their mineral foundation, however, the brand also has a full line of great products.

Glossier

All about minimalist beauty, Glossier’s products aim to create natural, dewy looks.

Lower Priced Brands

ColourPop

With affordable lip products, eyeshadows and highlighters, Colourpop is considered the best sparkle at its price.

e.l.f.

With sleek packaging, this brand offers affordable dupes to higher-end brands that will make you feel expensive without actually being expensive. Note: not ALL their brushes are cruelty-free, some are made of natural animal hair.

Hard Candy

A Walmart exclusive, this brand is inexpensive and offers tons of fun, bold options.

Wet N Wild

This brand can be a bit hit-or-miss but their Walking on Eggshells palette and MegaLast lipsticks are home runs for sure.

NYX

A popular drug-store brand, NYX is both cheap and versatile with a range of natural and bold shades.