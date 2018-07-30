Cruelty-free makeup products are way easier to find than you may think! Going cruelty-free with your beauty routine will not only save animals from harsh experiments but also help you stick to products that are healthier for your body. Many of these brands are also vegan, or have vegan options! Be kind to the planet as well as your body through your glam routine with these brands. Check out all the amazing choices to help you look your best–without hurting any adorable creatures.
High-End Brands
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Anastasia Beverly Hills has been a pioneer in the brow game with multiple formats such as pencils, pomade and powder in a ton of shades. Today the brand has a full makeup line–including beautiful eyeshadow palettes and lip glosses.
Kat Von D Beauty
This line from tattoo artist Kat Von D offers a wide range of high-quality products. Additionally, the brand is working towards making all their makeup products vegan. Here is the complete list of what has achieved vegan status thus far.
Urban Decay
This brand is a staple when it comes to neutrals and amazing eye looks. However, their parent company, L’Oreal, still tests on animals.
Too Faced
Owned by Estee Lauder, Too Faced is known best for its super cute packaging and girly shades. Too Faced also boasts an impressive list of vegan products–including their iconic “Better Than Sex” mascara.
Marc Jacobs Beauty
View this post on Instagram
Summer scene🌴✨—getaway from reality and step into a Coconut Fantasy. The Coconut Fantasy Collection features O!Mega coconut bronzer in Tan-Tastic! NEW Dew Drops in Fantasy and NEW Eye-Conic eyeshadow palette in Fantascene. Now available in stores at @sephora for a limited time. #MarcJacobsBeauty #CoconutGlow⠀
With chic packaging and one of the highest-rated foundations out there, Marc Jacobs is classy cruelty-free makeup pick.
Mid-Range Brands
Tarte
With makeup free of parabens, synthetic fragrances, petrochemicals, GMOs and gluten–it is no wonder Tarte has become a top pick for Sephora customers.
Becca
Known best for their dazzling highlighters, Becca offers high-quality makeup at a reasonable price.
IT Cosmetics
View this post on Instagram
IT’s here! Hurry and shop this exclusive collection before IT’s gone! #Repost @qvc ・・・ You asked for IT + now IT’s here! OIL-FREE. 👏🏼 MATTE. 👏🏽 CC CREAM.👏🏾 We launched Friday's best deal from @itcosmetics early & you can shop it now! 🌈 {Tap the link in our bio to grab CC Your Most Beautiful Skin Anti-Aging Collection under $50 & on 6 Easy Pays in 12 shades through 7/28 at 2:59am ET including the 💥Oil-Free Matte CC Cream💥!} #tsv #itcosmetics
With products that focus on creating a flawless base, IT Cosmetics offers skincare as well as makeup.
BareMinerals
BareMinerals is best known for their mineral foundation, however, the brand also has a full line of great products.
Glossier
All about minimalist beauty, Glossier’s products aim to create natural, dewy looks.
Lower Priced Brands
ColourPop
With affordable lip products, eyeshadows and highlighters, Colourpop is considered the best sparkle at its price.
e.l.f.
View this post on Instagram
Beauty trend to try: monochromatic! When you use similar shades on your eyes, lips, and face, it seamlessly ties your whole look together. If you want to see a tutorial for a monochromatic look on our IG Stories, leave a 👍 in the comments! . . . . . #elf #elfcosmetics #cosmeticslovers #makeuplovers #mua #makeuplover #crueltyfree #blush #mascara #instafashion #fashionable #motd #instamakeup #wakeupandmakeup #glam #makeuplover #stylish #eyeshadow #makeupaddict #skincare #skin #antiaging #eyecream #mask #naturalskincare #healthyskin #makeupbrushes #elfbrushes
With sleek packaging, this brand offers affordable dupes to higher-end brands that will make you feel expensive without actually being expensive. Note: not ALL their brushes are cruelty-free, some are made of natural animal hair.
Hard Candy
A Walmart exclusive, this brand is inexpensive and offers tons of fun, bold options.
Wet N Wild
View this post on Instagram
These cute little Color Icon Eyeshadow Quads come with eyelid, transition, brow bone, and crease shades perfect for creating a complete eye look! 🙌 (Shades pictured from L to R: Walking on Eggshells, Silent Treatment, Hooked on Vinyl) #wetnwildbeauty #crueltyfree #makeup #beauty
This brand can be a bit hit-or-miss but their Walking on Eggshells palette and MegaLast lipsticks are home runs for sure.
NYX
A popular drug-store brand, NYX is both cheap and versatile with a range of natural and bold shades.