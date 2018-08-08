Jeffree Star Boyfriends 2020: Who Is He Dating Now?

Jeffree Star is no stranger to the internet. The famous YouTuber first found internet success on MySpace. In 2003, when he was only 17-years-old, he was one of the first people to sign up for the site. Fast forward to 2006 Star was the most followed person on the site. He gained a following for his personality and gender bending looks.

Star at first wasn’t the beauty guru he is today and originally had a music career. In 2009 Star’s only studio album Beauty Killer came out. It peaked at number seven on the U.S. Billboard Top Electronic Albums chart. But then in 2013 Star stepped away from his music career and pivoted to makeup.

In 2014 Star launched his makeup line, Jeffree Star Cosmetics and used YouTube to promote his products. This parlayed into Star’s current YouTube career, solidifying him as the makeup guru star that he is today. His channel has over nine million subscribers.

Star is known for his makeup and his controversies, but who has Star dated? Check out Star’s dating history below.

Chris Crocker 2005-2009

https://www.instagram.com/p/BlVt5OzHy8T/?taken-by=itschriscrocker

This couple is a match made in internet heaven. Chris Crocker, who recieve internet fam from his viral “Leave Britney Alone!” video in 2007, and Star began dating in 2005. The two budding internet stars parted way in 2009 for reasons that are unknown.

Some fans on a Reddit thread think the two weren’t actually dating and were just friends. Neither Crocker or Star have confirmed or denied their relationship.

Nathan Schwandt 2015-Present

Star and Nathan Schwandt began dating in 2015 and are still going strong. The Instagram star intially met Star through the social media platform. In 2016 Star posted a video doing Schwandt’s makeup and it now has over 11 million views. This video is Star’s eighth most viewed video.

2019

Though it has been three years, Jeffree Star is still in a relationship with boyfriend Nathan Schwandt.