We’ve all had those nights that no matter how tired you think you are, you can’t fall asleep. You just lie there in bed staring at the ceiling counting down the hours left until you have to be up.

Well now thankfully there is a nearly foolproof way to make yourself fall asleep that the U.S. military uses. This trick will hopefully have you asleep in two minutes flat.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, sleep is just as important as food, water and breathing. They say that teens need eight to 10 hours of sleep, but many don’t get that many hours of sleep regularly. The National Sleep Foundation says that lack of sleep could cause drowsiness, acne, moodiness, unhealthy eating and possible illness.

But going to sleep is easier said than done. In the book Relax and Win: Championship Performance, they reveal the trick that the military uses to go to sleep anywhere fast. The two-minute sleep method has a 96% success rate after practicing it for six weeks

The method is broken into two steps. The first step is to clear your mind, which isn’t always easy. To help you clear your mind the method suggests to first relax your face muscles like your tongue, jaw and eye muscles. Then you drop your shoulders as low as possible. Your shoulders and tongue are typically always tense so you should start to relax ASAP.

The third step is to relax your chest and take a deep breath and the fourth and final step is to relax your legs.

The second step, after you’ve relaxed your entire body, is to imagine one of these three situations. The first is, laying in a canoe facing the blue sky while on a calm lake. The second is, imagine being cozy in a black velvet hammock in a pitch-black room. The third and final situation is to say “don’t, think” on repeat for 10 seconds.

If you’re part of the 4% that this method won’t work for you then the National Sleep Foundation has some tips. They say to keep your room cool, quiet and dark. Don’t consume caffeine, alcohol, nicotine, food and drink before bed. Also, avoid exercising and technology screens hours before you go to bed. Create a bedtime routine to signal to your brain that it’s bedtime.

Goodbye restless sleepless nights.