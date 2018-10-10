The Kardashian-Jenners love to move. This family has owned so many homes in Calabasas and the surrounding areas that it wouldn’t be shocking if they eventually own half of Los Angeles.

The world has watched the family come up from humble beginnings. Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian were sharing a three bedroom townhouse and Kris and Caitlyn Jenner were still married living in their first Calabasas home that was the backdrop of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians season one promo. Kylie and Kendall Jenner weren’t even teenagers then! Those were the good old days.

But now the reality TV family have moved on to bigger and pricer houses. In fact, these aren’t houses, they’re mansions. Their properties run from a few million up to $20 million and after their expensive renovations and their celebrity touch, these houses will be worth millions more after they move out and on to the next one.

Tour every recent home the Kardashian-Jenners have bought with photos and videos of their houses below.

Kim Kardashian

2011

in 2011 Kim Kardashian and Kanye West purchased this 9,000 square-foot Bel-Air mansion for $11 million. The couple completely renovated the home and stayed at Kris’ home while their house was under construction. The home has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms with a huge pool.

The renovation costs became too much for the family and they decided to sell their home in 2018. The couple sold the mansion to Marina Acton for $17.8 million. It’s rumored that Marina bought the house for so much because Kim said she’d promote Marina on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and on her social media.

2014

In 2014 the couple bought a sprawling Hidden Hills mansion for almost $20 million. They began renovations right away on the 15,667 square-foot, eight bedroom estate. The house was originally described as French Country, but knowing Kim and Kanye’s style, sleek and minimalist, the house will have a major facelift.

The house has two swimming pools, two spas and a vineyard. Their renovations have reportedly cost them roughly $20 million, the same price they bought the house for. The family moved into the house in December 2017 while renovations were still going on.

Kylie Jenner

2015

Kylie bought her first home right before she turned 18-years-old. For $2.6 million Kylie bought a 4,851 square-foot home in Calabasas. Kylie shared a series of house tours of her first home on her YouTube channel. Her interior design tastes were definitely influenced by her mom. Her first home was outfitted in dark grays, blacks and neutrals. She listed her home in June 2016 for over $3 million.

2016

A year after buying her first home Kylie purchased her second house in Hidden Hills in May 2016. She bought the 7,040 square-foot home for a reported $6.025 million. She sold the home for $6.7 million in 2018. The house sits on 4.5 acres and has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. After she bought the home she took her fans on a tour via Snapchat. Her kitchen features a huge marble island and the beauty mogul also put in an elevator into her home. She also made a boys room and room for her dogs.

A few months later in August 2016, Kylie purchased the 5,154 square-foot home next door for $4.5 million. It was rumored that Kylie bought the four bedrooms and 3.5 bathroom house for her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters. She later listed the property in December 2016 for $5.4 million.

Later that year Kylie bought the plot of land next to her new Hidden Hills home for $5 million. She listed the 1.5 acres in August 2018 for $5.55 million and eventually sold it for $5.35 million.

Kylie then finished the year out by buying another home. In October 2016 Kylie purchased a Cape Cod style house for $12 million in Hidden Hills. The 13,000 square-foot home features eight bedrooms, 11 baths and sits on 1.4 acres of land. The house features a home theater, game room and spa. Kylie stayed hidden from the paps in this home while she was secretly pregnant with Stormi.

2018

https://www.instagram.com/p/BnRoZZ9B6_-/?utm_source=ig_embed

In September Kylie posted on Snapchat of a new home. it’s unsure if it’s a friend’s house or her new home. Kylie was clearly staying at the home for a bit and posted videos from bed letting the automatic windows up and another video of the backyard with includes a massive pool and tennis court.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BnRi2pHhN5r/?taken-by=kyliesnapx

Kylie even posted another video of herself driving up to the house in her sports car. But it turns out Kylie didn’t buy this sweet pad. Instead, she bought a new Beverly Hills mansion with her baby daddy Travis Scott.

The new parents bought a $13.45 million Beverly Hills mansion. Kylie and Travis supposedly split the hefty price tag of their new digs 50-50. Their new home is in an area in Beverly Hills known as the Beverly Hills Post Office. The nickname for the area is for its iconic zip code 90210.

The house boasts seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. according to Zillow, it’s a total of 9,680 square feet. The attached garage houses seven cars while the separate garage can store another three vehicles. The house sits on 1.1 acres and is two stories.

The house has a massive pool, huge kitchen, home theater and a separate guest house. One of the most appealing features of the house is the extra large master bedroom suite. The master bedroom is 2,300 square feet. It takes up almost all of the second floor of the house with an attached his and her bathrooms.

The master bedroom has a large terrace and window that opens up to the luscious green backyard. It also has it’s own sitting room and office within the master suite. The suite has a massive walk-in closet and a balcony off of the master bathroom.

The home is sleek and modern from the outside and is warm and homey inside. The pool has concrete steps that lead right into the water. While the whole living room opens up to the back patio. The kitchen features a large island with deep oak colored cabinets and a marble backsplash. There is also a wine cellar right in the kitchen.

Kendall Jenner

2014

In 2014 Kendall finally moved out and into a $1.4 million condo in Westwood in May 2014. The condo had two bedrooms, three bathrooms and was in a full-service luxury high rise building. The corner unit condo was 2,068 square-feet and had lots of natural light.

The condo had an open floor plan and the color palette was beige, white, gray and a pale lavender. She decided to list the condo in 2017 for $1.6 million.

2016

In 2016 Kendall Jenner bought Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s West Hollywood home for $6.5 million. The home is three stories and has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a pool and a rooftop deck. The house looks perfect for a supermodel in their 20s, but the house was less than perfect for Kendall.

In August 2016 a man stalked her at her house and even followed her onto the property. Kendall talked about the stalking incident on Keeping Up With The Kardashians to Kris and Scott Disick. The man harassed Kendall after he followed her onto her property. The man was arrested and based on the clip it sounds like Kendall pressed charges.

Then in March 2017, the house was burglarized and $200,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from her. There were no signs of forced entry so she assumed it was an inside job and fired her bodyguard over it. She sold the home in September 2017 for $6.85 million.

2017

Kendall moved into an $8.55 million Spanish-Mediterranean style home in Beverly Hills that at one point belonged to Charlie Sheen. The home was a big upgrade over her last house. The home is 6,625 square-feet and features five bedrooms, six baths, a pool, tennis court, theater and spa.

The home is located in the Mulholland Estate neighborhood where lots of other celebrities reside. Christina Aguilera is her neighbor!

Even though she bought the home in 2017 she had renovations done and house hopped from family member to family member. Kendall supposedly got permits to remove and replace the fireplace, update the kitchen and redo the roof. The home still has its Spanish-Mediterranean vibe but looks a lot sleeker. She finally moved into her house in summer 2018.

Kourtney Kardashian

2010

After Kourtney’s first son Mason was born she and her partner Scott moved in together. The couple moved into a four bedroom and five bath house in Oaks. The house was 5,199 square-feet and Scott described it as “Alice in Wonderland meets Beetlejuice.”

The house was decorated with contrasting colors black and white with pops of color. The house set the couple back $1.7 million but then they sold it in 2014 for $2.975 million.

2014

Scott and Kourtney stayed in Oaks and moved into a 1.86-acre estate for $8.5 million in January 2014. This house was definitely an upgrade from their previous home. It’s 11,500 square-feet and has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an elevator, a sports court and every other amenity you could think of. Kourtney really perfected her interior design taste in this house.

She and Khloe did a joint Architectural Digest cover of their homes in 2016. Kourtney’s office, living room and kitchen were featured in the spread. This was the first of many interior design photoshoots for Kourtney.

In May 2018 her home was featured in Spanish Elle Decorations and then in August that same year, her home was shown in Architectural Digest Italy. The Architectural Digest Italy spread showed parts of Kourtney’s house she usually doesn’t show off like her closet, bathroom and her kids’ rooms.

Kourtney and Scott broke up in 2015 and he moved out of their house in July that year.

Khloe Kardashian

2014

After Khloe and Lamar Odom officially split she finally got a place of her own. In March 2014 she coincidentally bought a home down the street from Kourtney’s new digs in Oaks. She bought the Mediterranean inspired for $7.2 million from Justin Bieber.

The house has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a pool, a home theater, an outdoor entertaining space and a cute cozy outdoor fireplace.

This house was featured on Architectural Digest alongside Kourtney’s home. Her house is very romantic compared to her sisters’ places.

2016

In summer 2016 Khloe began dating Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. Because of his crazy schedule during the season, Khloe spends half of the year at his Cleveland home. Khloe didn’t technically buy this house, but she does live there for half of the year. Tristan bought his Cleveland home in December 2015 for $1.9 million. His house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and is roughly 6,424 square-feet.

His home sits on Lake Erie offering stunning views that Khloe regularly shares on her social media. Tristan’s house was shown on Keeping Up With The Kardashians when almost the whole family visited Cleveland. Their child True Thompson was even born in Cleveland.

Kris Jenner

2010

In 2010 Kris and Caitlyn Jenner bought the iconic Keeping Up With The Kardashians house. Back in 2010, they bought the 8,860 square foot home for almost $4 million. The house has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. At one point Kim, Kanye and North were living there while their Bel Air home was being renovated.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bmj3cTbAT4o/?tagged=kardashianhouse

https://www.instagram.com/p/BKdslRugFXk/?tagged=kardashianhouse

All of the filming for the show still happens at this house with the iconic black and white floors. Kris’ kitchen it outfitted with chandeliers and is washed white walls and counters. Her home office is sultry and dark and is regularly featured on the show. Her closet is like an actual store. Her master suite is huge and cozy. It features lots of shades of grays and varying textures of fur, velvet and satin.

This Calabasas home isn’t the only L.A. home Kris owns.

2017

In December 2017 Kris bought a brand new house in Hidden Hills for $9.9 million. The momager’s new home is right across the street from Kim’s work in progress Hidden Hills mansion. Don’t worry Kris’ black and white checkered floor Calabasas home is still in her name.

They don’t film Keeping Up With The Kardashians in her Hidden Hills home where she actually lives. According to Trulia, the home is 1,980 square-feet with three beds and three baths. The home has steel and glass doors, a chef’s kitchen and an open house. The home is airy, breezy and a lot different than her Calabasas home. Kris gave a tour of her closet recently on her Instagram.