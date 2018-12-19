Who Is The Backpack Kid & Why Is He Suing Fortnite?

Trends are constantly changing which means keeping up with something other the Kardashians can be a pain. Yes, that was a bad joke. One of the biggest trends of 2018 was the Floss dance move. This complex move, that I have yet to get a hang of, consists of bending your knees, hands in fists, arms at either side, then begin to swing your arms left and right around your torso in the opposite direction to your hips. Increase speed to look like the coolest kid around.

So who created the Floss that has every generation dancing?

The Backpack Kid

The mastermind behind the Floss is Russell Horning, also known as the Backpack Kid. The aspiring musician just released an EP. He uploaded the first Floss footage to his Instagram back in 2016 after impressing his friends in a dance-off at church club. He woke up to having over 5,000 new followers, which has grown exponentially over the last two years to 2.3 million followers.

In 2017, the 17-year-old performed the dance alongside Katy Perry on Saturday Night Live, leading to more followers and more fame. Nowadays he hangs out with A-list celebrities, attends events, wears a backpack 24/7, and sues people.

The Backpack Kid Sues Fortnite

The Backpack Kid spoke on TMZ Live on December 18, 2018, saying that both his mom and manager feel that the popular video game, Fortnite, is taking advantage of him. 17-year-old Russell is letting the grown-ups take care of the legal handlings, which claim Fortnite ripped off the signature dance move, Flossing.

This is his second suing case, the first being NBA 2K, which also stole his dance. He’s seeking to copyright the Floss to prevent further incidences.