Actress Lori Loughlin and her daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella “Bella” Rose Giannulli are facing serious repercussions following the college bribery admissions scandal. Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were indicted for paying $500,000 in bribes to have Olivia and Bella admitted to the University of Southern California as student-athletes for the crew team when they weren’t athletes.

After the news broke about the scandal, Olivia and Bella both dropped out of USC. Olivia was a freshman at Bella was a sophomore. When the two girls dropped out they were being investigated by the school. Even though they are no longer enrolled the school will continue to investigate the former students and there will still be a misconduct hearing, according to TMZ.

The misconduct hearing will continue to determine if Olivia and Bella should be banned from the USC campus for life because they were “disruptive individuals.” The girls can be present for the hearing, but if they’re absent the hearing will continue as planned.

USC isn’t just investigating Olivia and Bella. They’re investigating every student who was attached to Operation Varsity Blues, former alumni who might have been involved and other students who were reported by fellow students.

“Bella and Olivia are suffering in their own ways from the fallout of their parents’ decisions,” a source told Entertainment Tonight a week after Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannuli were indicted.

Olivia, 19, is a popular YouTuber and Instagram influencer. In many videos, Olivia talks about her hate for high school and how she doesn’t like school.

The source went on to say that Olivia is “really angry with her parents because she told them she did not want to go to college and she was pushed.”

“She has been passionate about her career and wanted to work and was doing well but that wasn’t enough,” the source went on. “Her parents said she would have to juggle college and her career. Now she’s devastated because everything she built implode before her eyes.”

“She feels they ruined everything,” the insider concluded.