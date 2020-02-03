Top 6 Cute & Romantic Valentine’s Day Outfits Under $50

You don’t need a ton of cash to look stylish AF on Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re having a Galentine’s Day with your gal pals, a romantic date night planned with your bae — no matter what your plans are for Valentine’s Day there’s a perfect look for you that won’t break the bank. From sequin dresses, sexy silhouettes to sultry pink dresses, these affordable outfits are the flirty and feminine looks you should consider wearing this Valentine’s Day.

Little Black Dress

An LBD is a perfect date night outfit! pair your dress with black strappy heels to drop your date’s jaw on V-Day.

Late Night Ruche Satin Mini Dress $17.00

Red Ruffle Wrap Dress

Dress on theme for the most romantic day of the year in a red wrap dress. Accompany your cute dress with statement hoop earrings to complete your look.

Plus Red Ruffle Detail Wrap Dress $35.00

Neon Pink Jumpsuit

Slay this chic hot pink jumpsuit to your Galentine’s day get together with your girls and get ready to get all the compliments.

V Bar Detail Peplum Waist Jumpsuit $23.00

Gold Sequin Midi Skirt

You can never go wrong with a sparkly midi skirt. Dress up an ordinary white crop top with a statement sequin skirt and finish up your look with gold strappy heels.

Sequin Midi Skirt $31.00

Black Bardot Bodysuit

If you’re grabbing drink with your tinder date, a black bardot bodysuit with jeans and a printed skirt are the perfect combo.

Black Woven Bardot Ruched Bodysuit $35.00

Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

Impress your date in a sleek a wine hued mini dress. Accessorise your V-day dress with a mini leather clutch.

Top Candidate Mini Dress – Wine $41.57