Valentine’s Day is literally just around the corner and if you’re stumped on what gift to buy for the beauty lover in your life (or yourself), you’re going to want to check out this V-Day gift guide! This list has some perfect gifts that will make any beauty junkie’s heart swoon. You’re welcome!

Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask

This Tacha Kissu Lip Mask is a lovely Valentine’s Day gift that your girl will absolutely love! The lip mask is not any ordinary lip balm, it contains Japanese peach, camellia oil that will smoothen, soften and plump her lips. And if she’s got a date night to attend with her man on V-Day, this lip mask will make her lips very kissable for the night.

Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask $28

Essie x Sugarfina Talk Sweet to Me Gift Set

Can we first talk about how beautiful this packaging is!? This gift set will make your loved one’s day for three reasons: 1) it has a bottle of pretty, pink nail polish – perfect for creating gorgeous V-Day nail looks 2) it has some mouth-watering candy (which is always appreciated on Valentine’s Day) and 3) it is super affordable!

Essie x Sugarfina Talk Sweet to Me Gift Set $20

Physicians Formula Rosé All Play Eyeshadow Bouquet

Skip getting your gal pal cliché bouquets this Valentine’s Day and get her this rosy eyeshadow palette instead. It features 12 romantic shimmering, matte, and satin shadows. This adorable palette will be her new got-to eyeshadow palette.

Physicians Formula Rosé All Play Eyeshadow Bouquet $18

Slip Silk Sleep Mask

Give her luxurious beauty sleep with this 100% silk eye mask. It will be her go-to for date nights in.

Slip Silk Sleep Mask $42.50

Yves Saint Laurent Volupte Plump-in-Colour Lipstick

A YSL lipstick is one Valentine’s Day present you can’t go wrong with. So get your loved-one a heart (in a lipstick). This high-end lipstick is infused with peppermint oil and it will plump up her lips, while the high-shine formula provides great colour pay-off.

Yves Saint Laurent Volupte Plump-in-Colour Lipstick $39

Diptyque Paris En Fleurs Scented Candle

Diptyque’s pretty-in-pink candle literally smells like romance. The fresh flower-scented candle is named after the city of love. If your loved-one is a candle-hoarder she will thank you so many times for getting her this.

Diptyque Paris En Fleurs Scented Candle $74.00

Hourglass Valentine’s Day Confession Lipstick Duo

A beauty junkie needs more than one lipstick in her makeup bag, so grab her this pretty lipstick duo that will have her looking amazing on her V-Day date night.

Hourglass Valentine’s Day Confession Lipstick Duo $72

Sephora Collection Valentine’s Day Travel Perfume Sampler Set

This perfume set has all the perfect scents – from Yves Saint Laurent Libre, Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Midnight, Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau So Sweet, Nest Wild Poppy, Burberry Her, and Clean Reserve Solar Bloom. This is definitely the greatest gift for a fragrance fanatic.

Sephora Collection Valentine’s Day Travel Perfume Sampler Set $25