The 5 Fun Zara Accessories You Need For Spring 2020

Anyone else counting down the days when the sun doesn’t set at like, 4.p.m.? The official start of spring is March 19, which is a few weeks away, but it feels like it’s taking an eternity to get here. If you’re over the cold temps and you are itching to break out your warm-weather sandals and floral dresses – don’t worry, I feel you. To get you pumped for the new season, I’ve rounded 5 springy accessories from Zara that will enhance your everyday looks.

Vivid Earrings

Brighten up your neutral spring outfits with these gorgeous colourful stone earrings. This season is the best time to have fun with vibrant accessories, so gold or go home.

Agate stone earrings $25.90

Daisy Embroided Carryall

A daisy embroidered bucket bag is the perfect accessory to take on a cute spring picnic date! Style it up with light-wash jeans, a crop top, and white converse sneakers, and now you’ve got the best casual spring outfit!

EMBROIDERED TULLE BUCKET BAG $29.90

Charm Necklace

Want something to make you stand out from the crowd in spring? this fab cherry and heart-shaped charm necklace will get you so much attention and compliments when you’re out and about.

MULTI-BEADED NECKLACE $39.90

Hoop Earrings

Classy gold hoop earrings will instantly make any outfit elegant. Wear these bold earrings with a stripped belted dress and knee boots for an effortless springtime look.

MULTI-HOOP EARRINGS $19.90

Pearl Handbag

A pearl handbag is a spring must-have. You can easily style this dreamy bag with literally anything. You can dress it up with white lace-up heels and a jumpsuit or you can dress it down with a graphic tee and mum jeans.

PEARL HANDBAG $49.90