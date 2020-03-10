5 St. Patrick’s Day Makeup Ideas That Aren’t Cheesy

What better way to get into the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day than to create some fun Paddy’s day makeup looks?
You don’t need to be a beauty guru to recreate these makeup looks, all you need to do is incorporate green into your lip or eye looks to get into the St. Patrick’s Day festive spirit! Here are a few ideas that we pulled from the ‘gram that are doable, pretty and not cheesy.
Green Mascara
Embrace the luck of the Irish by coating your lashes with green mascara. If you want your makeup to go the extra mile, line your waterline with green eyeliner.
Green Eyeliner
Your St. Patrick’s Day makeup doesn’t have to be OTT. A subtle (ish) neon green eyeliner can give some holiday flair, without being too extra.
Green Lipstick
St. Patrick’s Day is the perfect day to pull off green lips. The lip color makes a dramatic statement on it’s own, so you don’t need to do any other green looks.
Green Brow Bone Highlight
Highlighting your brow bone with an iridescent green shadow is the best way to dress up for March 17.
Green Full Lid Glitter Eyeshadow
Blinding lime-green eyeshadow on your lids will bring good luck all day long. The rich shade will effortlessly blend in with the rest of your makeup.