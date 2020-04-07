Kim Kardashian has teamed up with her sisters Kylie, Kourtney and Khloe on fragrances before — but this time she has joined up with her momager Kris Jenner to launch a KKW x Kris fragrance collaboration, just in time for Mothers Day ! (Consider your Mothers Day present sorted).

If you’re wondering what the perfume smells like, it’s described to be a “timeless,” “woody,” “white floral,” and “ageless” scent that is inspired by the unconditional love between mother and daughter (aww).

“Creating a fragrance together with Kim in time for Mother’s Day was magical! We’ve talked about doing this for years, so to see our shared vision come to life has been amazing,” Jenner said in the brand release. “Kim and I have similar tastes which makes working together a dream; we both wanted a classic, ageless scent that is beautiful and empowering for anyone who wears it and I think this fragrance perfectly embodies that.”

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic , KKW Fragrance will donate 20 percent of profits from all sales starting from April 15 to May 5 to Blessings in a Backpack — a charity that provides elementary school children with free food on the weekends.

The KKW X Kris Fragrance retails for $40 and it will be available online at KKWFragrance.com on April 15 at 12 p.m. EST.