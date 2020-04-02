After quietly donating $1 million last week to help supply medical gear to health care workers fighting COVID-19 on the front line, Kylie and her mom(ager) Kris Jenner has teamed up with Coty Inc. to make a mass hand sanitizer donation to hospitals in Southern California, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Coty Inc. which is a major stakeholder of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin announced that hand sanitizers they produce will be donated to the emergency and health care workers taking care of patients on the front line of the coronavirus crisis.

Each custom hand sanitizer will feature a special message for recipients that reads “Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities.”

Her elder sister, Kim K, also announced to help combat the COVID-19 health crisis, after she revealed that her shapewear brand, SKIMS, is donating $1 million to families affected by COVID-19.