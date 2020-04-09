5 TikTok Beauty Tutorials to Try While Social Distancing

Besides the dances, lip-syncing and challenges — TikTok is a haven for beauty hacks and cool makeup tutorials. So whether you’re in need of a new makeup routine or you’re bored at home while social distancing — these 5 TikTok beauty tutorials will provide you with some genius ideas to pass the time. From creating snatched ponytails to glitzy eyeshadow looks, scroll on to see what fun TikTok beauty looks you can re-create!

Create a fiery cut crease

If you’re not great at makeup but you want to finally how to learn to do a cut crease, this tutorial is legit super easy to follow. Promise.

Create a snatched ponytail

This snatched high-pony and sparkly baby hair combo will make you look effortlessly cute. To achieve this sleek style, load up on edge control, comb your edges into a cute design and set your ponytail at the top of your crown for plenty of volume.

Create the illusion of bigger lips

You don’t need Kylie Jenner-worthy lip-filler to get juicer lips. Achieve fuller lips with this super easy trick.

Curl your hair with your straightener

You don’t need a curling iron to achieve the most gorgeous curls. All you need to do is wrap your hair around the outside of the the flat iron, pull down, and you’ll have perfect curls.

Create a glitzy eyeshadow look

If you always find yourself doing the same old neutral eyeshadow looks, switch things up and play with vibrant colours, instead!