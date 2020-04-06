Whether you’re in quarantine or self-isolating, you’ve probably got a lot of time on your hands. So what better to pass the time than to watch some movies? There are many, many movies that will help you take your mind off the coronavirus crisis. So, sit back, attempt to relax and let these 5 movies temporarily soothe your worries.

A Simple Favor – Streaming on Hulu

This movie is crazy in the best way. Anna Kendrick plays a single mom Stephanie, a mommy vlogger who befriends Emily (Blake Lively) a secretive upper-class woman who has a child at the same elementary school. When Emily goes missing, Stephanie takes it upon herself to investigate.

Ana Karenina – Streaming on Netflix

This movie just has the right amount of sweeping drama to take your mind off the crisis. Anna Karenina a st. petersburg aristocrat from the 19th century enters into a life-changing affair with the dashing Count Alexei Vronsky.

Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood – Streaming on Amazon Prime

A faded television actor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Brad Pitt) strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles.

Teen Spirit – Streaming on Hulu

Need some inspiration during these tough times? This is the movie you need to watch. Elle Fanning plays Violet Valensi, a teenager of Polish descent living on the Isle of Man with dreams of pop stardom, who joins a singing competition – American Idol.

Hustlers – Stream on Amazon Prime

Hustlers is an absolutely perfect movie. The film directed by Lorene Scafaria, stars Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, and Mette Towley. It tells the story of a group of New York City strippers who drug wealthy Wall Street businessmen for their money. The movie was based on a 2015 New York Magazine story by Jessica Pressler.