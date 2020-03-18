It’s official, the coronavirus is now a pandemic. Concerts and sports tournaments have been cancelled. Restaurants, theatres, schools, and gyms are closed. So we have no other choice but to put our weekend activities on hold for a little while, and at stay at home and exercise social distancing instead.

For introverts like myself, avoiding crowds and cancelling plans to stay indoors is our superpower – we’ve been doing this for years already. So if extroverts (or anyone) are bored at home and wondering what introverts do for fun, here are 6 ways to stay entertained in the comfort of your home.

Binge watch some shows

Now’s the perfect time to catch up on all your fave Netflix series that you couldn’t seem to make the time for. You can also tick off all the goodies from your must-watch hit list.

Have an in-home spa day

A spa day at home can be just as relaxing as a spa day spent somewhere expensive. Pamper yourself by having a restorative bath – add bath salts, essential oils, and other ingredients. Give yourself a facial and do an insta-worthy manicure and a pedicure.

Have a picnic in your backyard

If staying indoors has you feeling down, have a picnic in your backyard and get some fresh air. Set up a blanket, have an extravagant lunch, look at the clouds and play some music.

De-stress with an in-home workout

Try lifting up your spirits with exercise, a proven mood-booster. You can either stream fitness classes online like Dhyana Yoga, The Wall Cycling Studio, and Bria Method. Or you can use free fitness apps, too, such as FitOn, and Freeletics.

Host an online concert

If you know how to play the keyboard or guitar, team up with your friends on Facebook live or zoom to host a virtual jam session among yourselves.

Get crafty

To help take your mind off of COVID-19, get your mind and hands busy with a DIY project. Whether you want to learn how to make a vintage wall clock, or candle holder – there are a plenty of tutorials on the internet.