5 Insta-Worthy Manicure Trends To Try This Spring 2020

Besides longer days and warmer weather, one of our favorite parts about Spring is switching up from our deep burgundy winter manicures to bright, cheery, and fun Spring nail designs. And since this new season has nearly sprung, it’s time to let your manicure show Spring is nearly here.
Deciding on new nail art is not easy, so to help you out with your search for the perfect Spring nail design, I pulled some 5 insta-worthy nail looks you need to wear this Spring 2020.
Orange/Pink Ombré Manicure
She came in with (freshly done) shady nails, I soaked them off and i gave her this
Don’t only go for ombré hair this Spring, but bring it onto your nails too with this hot pink, orange, and peach color palette.
Butterfly Nails
I have major heart eyes for this butterfly mani. Seriously though, how cute are these butterflies?! These are worth wearing all Spring.
Pink Skies
Head in the clouds
Stand out in a sea of floral nail designs by choosing a pink cloud ombré nail design.
Pink Floral Manicure
This pastel pink floral manicure is refreshing, simple, and will pair perfectly with any of your spring outfits.
Pastel French Manicure
modern French mani
Brighten up your typical French tips with pops of pastel colors. The blue and green pastel tones basically screams spring.