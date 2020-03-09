Top 5 Spring Beauty Products You Didn’t Know You Needed

Spring is nearly here and what better way to celebrate than to start spring cleaning your makeup bag. Toss out the dried up liquid lipstick and mascara that you swear you’ll throw away but still haven’t.

It’s time to make room for new glowing and radiant makeup for spring! Here are the top 5 makeup products that will get you ready for the new season.

If you’re looking for the perfect hydrating lipgloss that isn’t sticky or thick like other balms, Marc Jacobs Re(cover) Hydrating Coconut Lip Oil is your calling. It’s so versatile – you can wear it alone or you can use it under your fave lippies.

The last thing that you want is a concealer that isn’t full coverage and hydrating. That’s why E.l.f cosmetics’ hydrating camo concealer will be your favorite. The formula is hydrating, high-coverage and long-wearing. The concealer also features a large doe foot applicator that is big and thick, and it deposits the perfect amount of product.

If you prefer a cooling, hydrating spray, try Fenty Beauty’s ‘What it Dew’ spray. The rose-scented and hydrating formula perfectly preps the skin before makeup or set with a dewy finish.

CoverGirl’s Exhibitionist lip gloss in the shade “GURRRLLL” is the perfect girly hue for spring. It has a lightweight formula with a sheer and shiny payoff.

Get glowing with Mary Kay’s liquid eye shadow. The pink starlight shade (above) delivers a highly pigmented rose-tone gold in just a single swipe and it looks great for all skin tones and eye colors.