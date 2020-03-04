The 5 Best Scents You Need to Be Spritzing This Spring

From finding the perfect spring break destination, trendy spring swimsuit,and spring-ready hair color, springtime is also about switching up your fragrances to fresher scents to embrace the much-anticipated return of blooms and greenery.

There are a lot of amazing fragrances to choose from and it can be tricky to find the best one. So to help you out, we’ve narrowed down some of our fave fragrances, including Miss Dior Rose n’ Roses, Chanel Chance and more!

This Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette just screams, ‘springs is here!’ It’s described as a “free-spirited” scent. And it’s light, sweet, fun, and unfussy as the name suggests.

Can we first talk about how freakin’ pretty this packaging is!? Not only will it brighten up your bathroom cabinet or vanity but it will also have you smelling sweet and rosy. Dior describes this scent as an “endless field of flowers.”

These four fragrances are everything. They’re scented with the sweet scents of the different Chance fragrances and have strong long-lasting, staying power. You can easily carry them around and top-up at any time of the day.

This very spring-y bottle is filled with the smell of blossoms and fresh air. It’s a beautifully scented floral, light and soft fragrance which isn’t too sweet thanks to the base note of musk.

If you’re into fruity scents, Juicy Couture’s Viva La Juicy Pink Couture’s perfume has a watermelon, vanilla, and strawberry scent you will absolutely love.