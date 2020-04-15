Us 90’s kids have so much to be proud of, not only were we born in the best decade ever for music (don’t @ me)- thanks to the likes of Destiny’s Child, Nirvana, The Backstreet Boys, Tupac, and Biggie. But the ’90s was one of the greatest fashion decades, too. Mainly defined by a wealth of classic styles including slip dresses, cropped tops, grunge-y flannel shirts, doc martens, denim jackets – deep breath- to name just a few.

For 2020, designers are bringing a fresh batch of styles that pays homage to iconic ’90s looks. If you are still not convinced that ’90s trends are making a full-blown comeback in 2020, just take a look through your Instagram feed and see all the cool ‘Insta girls that are already rocking 90’s looks (CC: Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner).

Either way, these old school trends aren’t going anywhere, so we’ve rounded up 6 styles that will have you dressing like it’s 1999:

Spaghetti Straps

Spaghetti strap tops and dresses was every fashionistas go-to ensemble to wear to all the fancy soirees in the ’90s. This style has been loved by a lot of celebs like the Jenner sisters, here.

Slip dresses

Slip dresses were a wardrobe must-have for every girl in the ’90s. Today all the Instagram “IT” girls like Sofia Richie, and Emily Ratajowski are all rocking this sexy style. If you want to achieve a very ’90s look, style your slip dress with a cute choker. Revolve has all the pretty slip dresses that you need to add to your cart ASAP.

Berri Cowl Neck Slip Dress

Chain Belts

Chain belts were popularised during the grunge scene of the ’90s. They were best worn with a flannel shirt and ripped jeans. Prettylittlething has a variety of stylish chain belts, available at every price point. Get ready to look like the ultimate grunge queen!

GOLD LION PENDANT DROP CHAIN BELT<

Bucket Hats

With the ’90s nostalgia on the rise, the bucket hat is back and more versatile than ever. The beloved ’90s trend now arrives in a lot of cute colors and print, which you can find on Urbanoutfitters.

Animal Print Vinyl Bucket Hat

Bandanas

The bandanna was one of the most badass accessory of the ’90s. Artists like Aliyah and Tupac were synonymous with this hella cool trend. We can’t wait to incorporate this accessory into our looks!

Fuzzy Sweaters

Cute fuzzy vests/ t-shirts were HUGE in the ’90s, and they were (and still are) EVERYTHING. In the 90’s you were hard-pressed to find any teenage girl who didn’t own an adorable fuzzy shirt.