6 Pretty Summer Trends to Try Once Quarantine Is Over

Just because you’re self-isolating and sporting your same old pair of sweatpants, doesn’t mean that you can’t start planning your post-quarantine summer outfits; remember that sunnier days lie ahead!

Here are 6 summer 2020 trends you need to rock once quarantine is over!

Light wash denim Bermuda shorts are a summer must-have. Whether casual or tailored, Bermuda shorts are having a moment this summer. They’re versatile enough to be dressed down with birkenstocks for a casual daytime look or dressed up with heels and a blazer for a fancy night out.

Your new fave summer top has arrived, friends

Drawstrings were all over the spring/summer 2020 runways. From dresses with drawstrings to crop tops, this sporty detail adds interest and fun to any look!

The puff trend is not going out of style anytime soon, so keep wearing em’ for the summer!

A bold printed satin bodysuit? Your next girls night out just got way more fashionable. You can pair it with easy-going jeans for a weekend-worthy look.

I am totally living for this 90’s-styled cami dress! the buttery yellow hue just screams “summer!” Can’t wait to break this out once quarantine ends.

Bra top and matching bottoms are IN this summer. They have the power of making you look instantly put together, so get ready to look effortlessly stylish at your next pool party!

Oh yep, girlies, this 2000s style is officially baaaack! But in a much updated and chic way. Halter tops can be styled with mom jeans and paired with fashion-forward sandals.

BRB, I need to add this to my cart.