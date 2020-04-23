5 Beautiful Makeup Ideas For Your Next Zoom Meeting

Having a cute WFH outfit isn’t the only thing you need to look snatched for your next Zoom meeting. You also have to think about your makeup look, so that you don’t look like a zombie on screen during your 8.am. meeting.

I looked through Instagram for a ‘lil makeup inspo, and I found 5 fab beauty looks that’ll make you look like the star of your next Zoom meeting!

Look 1: Soft brown lip

This one is super easy — keep your eye-makeup bare, brush out your brows with a bit of brow gel or brow pencil for effortlessly polished brows. Finish off your look with a soft brown lip to add some color to your face.

Look 2: No-makeup makeup look

If you’re a ‘ less is more’ kinda girl, then this no-makeup makeup look is calling your name! To achieve this natural makeup look, apply a light layer of foundation – just enough to give you a natural-looking coverage. Finish off with a clear gloss and natural-looking falsies.

Look 3: Pretty pastels

You need to try this hella cute spring-ready eyeshadow look! After you finish applying your pink eyeshadow, add a light amount of white liner in your water line to make your eyes pop. Keep your look well-balanced by keeping your lips minimal with a clear gloss.

Look 4: Golden glam

For your next conference-call look, go for fluffy lashes, a nude lip and little bit of highlighter on the bridge of your nose.

Look 5: Bold red lip

Make sure your brows are brushed and shaped before you jump on Zoom. Then add in black eyeliner, and a romantic red lip.