Tyler Cameron Reacts To Ex Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy News

Hours after news broke that Gigi Hadid is expecting a child with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, her ex Tyler Cameron, reacted to the unexpected news. On Thursday, Tyler spoke to ESPN West Palm and was asked if he’s the father of Gigi’s baby, which is what fans were speculating. The hunky bachelorette star responded, “No, no But she is going to be the most incredible mother. She’s a caring, sweet person, and she’s going to be amazing.” He also added, “I am excited for her. I am happy for her,” and repeated, “She is going to be an incredible mother.” Aww. Based on his sweet reaction it’s safe to say that the pair ended their two-month-long fling on good terms.

Tyler previously spoke about their relationship saying, ““I took it as I met a great person, a great friend. It wasn’t like a bad breakup or anything like that. It was just, we’re at different parts of our lives right now. What did I learn about myself? I don’t know. I’m still learning so much about myself every day. Being in this light is totally different, so I’m still learning.”

Gigi and Tyler started their summer romance back in August 2019, but in October 2019, their romance fizzled out and they unfollowed each other on Instagram. By December, Hadid re-kindled her romance with ex Zayn Malik.

The supermodel confirmed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week that she is pregnant by her on-again-off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Gigi is reportedly due to give birth this September.