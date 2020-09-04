7 Tips to Keep Your Body Healthy During Quarantine

COVID-19 still has everyone stuck at home, and while social distancing will certainly help stop the spread of the virus, the consequences of self-isolation may raise challenges like mental health concerns. This may range from anxiety, depression, and PTSD.

To ensure you don’t go crazy and let your feelings spiral out of control, you must try to keep your mind calm and your body healthy.

So how exactly do you keep yourself sane and healthy during quarantine season?

Here are a few tips:

Meditate

Stressing right now? I totally feel you. With everything that’s happening in the world, it can be hard to relax. But the best way to get through it is by meditating. Use deep, intentional breathing to cope.

Try tuning in to a guided meditation via YouTube or a podcast to manage your COVID-19 anxiety.

Eat Healthy

Instead of quarantine snacking on chips and cookies while you binge-watching shows on Netflix, try thinking twice about what you eat next time you sit down for a meal. Rather than munching on junk food, how about grapes or nuts?

If your New Years Resolution was to have a healthier diet, the time is now.

Take a Warm Shower/ Bath

Whenever you feel restless, have a warm shower or bath to relax your body.

Workout/ Exercise

Going to the gym is impossible at the moment, but that doesn’t mean that you have to ditch exercising altogether — you can still workout at home.

There are plenty of easy at-home workouts available on YouTube that don’t even require equipment!

Treat yourself without Overindulging

There’s no harm in treating yourself once in a while. You can enjoy a glass or two of wine with dinner, but don’t use it as a coping mechanism during these difficult times.

Read a Good book

Try reducing your screentime and opt to read a book. Research shows that reading can be an incredible tool for battling depression. Books will make you feel calm, positive and aid in sleep readiness. Make reading a couple of pages before you sleep part of your nighttime routine, instead of scrolling through Instagram.