Brandon Maxwell Gifts Brides Affected by COVID-19 Dresses

Following his pledge to create much-needed medical masks and gowns for healthcare workers, New York-based designer, Brandon Maxwell, announced that he will also be giving wedding dresses to brides-to-be, who due to the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 Pandemic, can’t afford to buy a dress on their own.

The 35-year-old designer known for dressing the likes of Lady Gaga and Dakota Johnson, posted on Instagram that he will be donating three wedding dresses to brides in need. “As a company who has been fortunate to play a small part in so many women’s special days, we realize the current crisis and the economic repercussions from it may have already deeply affected you,” his caption reads. “In times of darkness we must look to the light, and we believe an optimistic moment to look forward to is important.”

Additionally, the designer has partnered with two of his friends — self-proclaimed “modern milliner” Gigi Burris and fine jewelry designer Eva Fehren to supply veils and wedding dresses bands for each of the three winners (and their significant others).

In order to apply, Maxwell asks brides to email their wedding details and stories to yourspecialday@brandonvmaxwell.com by March 30, 2020. The three designers will then review the stories and be in touch with the three recipients on April 1, 2020.

Brandon Maxwell is amongst other fashion powerhouses who are scrambling to fight against the effects of the virus. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, designers like Christian Siriano and Michael Costello have donated to help with relief efforts, as well as, luxury goods conglomerate LVMH has pledged to make hand sanitizers for medical staff.