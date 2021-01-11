If You Love To Travel, Here Are 5 Careers To Consider

Continuously traveling is exhausting, but those who have this passion find it rewarding. They are determined to visit as many states, countries, and continents as humanly possible. Their passports are always up to date, and their luggage is never dusty. While the pandemic has halted vacationing, people can still prepare for a career that requires constant travel. Below are five jobs you may not have contemplated if you have itchy feet.

Destination Wedding Photographer

This job is the perfect combination of traveling, romance, art, and partying. As a destination wedding photographer, you will have to study the region to determine the best place and time for outdoor pictures. According to JobHero.com, this job requires having an eye for detail, positioning lighting and subjects, editing photos/videos, using a professional camera, meeting with clientele, and marketing. Some photographers work for a company, and others are self-employed. They must also understand their clients’ needs and find innovative ways to capture the moment. Destination wedding photographers work weekends, evenings, long hours, and late nights. A college degree or photography classes are not necessary but are encouraged.

Travel Blogger or Vlogger

The only thing that wayfarers cherish more than the journey is talking about it. Hotels, museums, and recreational facilities like to provide tourists with a superb review before they book their flight. That’s where travel bloggers and vloggers come in. They visit a destination, enjoy the accommodations, and write about or film their experiences. It is a personalized recommendation from someone proficient with airlines, hotels, tours, and budgeting. Consistent travelers know how to avoid hidden costs, and they provide advice for overseas entertainment. Travel blogger Ana Rebeca explains how to start a travel blog with five easy steps on her website TheCitySidewalks.com.

Traveling Nurse

To become a nurse, one must earn a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing and pass the NCLEX-RN exam. It takes four to six years and is challenging. Those who acquire their license can choose any discipline, such as emergency, nurse practitioner, labor and delivery, oncology, traveling nurse, and more. Due to the pandemic, traveling nurses are in high demand.

Traveling nurses move around the country from hospital to hospital, bouncing from one temporary position to the next. You’ll be sent to areas where nurses are needed most, and your housing, travel expenses and benefits are often covered. . . . Visit TravelNursing.org for more information.

Sports Scout

Athletic recruiters and sports scouts travel the country to find talented athletes. They visit high schools, universities, and minor league stadiums, where they watch games and evaluate skills. Frank Angst, a writer for The Balance Careers, explains that a Bachelor’s degree in business, marketing, sales, or sports management is optional. Some responsibilities include determining if young players will be able to play at a professional level when they’re older and presenting recommendations to the coach, manager, or owner of the team they are scouting. Nevertheless, sports scouts must have an eye for talent and a willingness to travel.

Translator/ESL Teacher

ESL stands for English as a second language, so ultimately this job entails teaching people how to speak English. Typically, ESL teachers help adults, immigrants, or people in other countries. Linguists believe that English is one of the hardest languages to learn due to the numerous irregularities and verb tenses. Knowing another language is required to be an ESL teacher, as you must communicate with your students in their native tongue.

Translators must be fluent in a second language and help tourists, athletes, and immigrants feel comfortable in their new environment. When an athlete or celebrity who doesn’t speak English is interviewed, their personal translator converts one language to another. They must do this two-ways. Translators are needed all over the world, and personal ones travel with their clients.

