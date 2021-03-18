10 New Hobbies To Learn At Home

Think about all the new things you can learn right from your home. So many of these hobbies can help relieve stress and you can be used to make handmade gifts. If you’re worried about cost or learning these skills, think about all the resources you have available to you. There’s YouTube, Amazon, Google, and plenty of discount sites and browser extensions, to help you save money and time. Hopefully, this list will inspire you to learn something new and have fun.

1. Knitting, crocheting, or needlework

These are time-consuming hobbies to learn, but once you get them they are so worth it. I have personally learned to knit and I love the things I get to create with yarn and needles. Plus I have been able to make gifts for those in my life and they are happy to receive something homemade.

2. Cooking/Baking

Although it seems silly, this hobby is tasty and fulfilling. It offers you skills that could come in handy when you have a sweet tooth, or you want to try something new for dinner. There are plenty of blogs, YouTube Channels, and lists that give you plenty of ideas to start cooking. Baking, on the other hand, can give you so many different options when it comes to your sweet tooth.

3. Learning a New Instrument and Creating Music

This hobby is fun and something to show off! You can learn piano, guitar, Violin, anything you want. You can even learn to work on those vocal cords and learn how to control your voice. There are also music programs from Adobe to Apple products that can help you create music, record yourself, or even giving yourself feedback on those lessons you’re taking. There are also apps you can get to replace having an actual teacher if you would make it easier for you to learn. Whatever you choose, it will be fun, plus you can learn how to perform your favorite songs.

4. Painting, Drawing, Calligraphy

If you’re good with hands-on projects, this one might be for you! Painting, drawing, or Calligraphy can be interesting ways to express yourself. I know I can be creative, but my best bets are when I am following a tutorial. There are books and videos about this stuff and it’s not even a hobby you need to invest too much into!

5. Video Games

From Nintendo, X-Box, PS, VR, and Desktop games, it’s an easy hobby to get into. There are so many categories and games for everyone, there is sure to be something that you like. If you don’t think you will be good at games, I promise you there are games that don’t require much skill.

6. Planting

Taking in plants and growing them is an easy hobby. It also adds some nice colors to your place and adds some life back into your decore. You also get to choose cute pots, shelves, and a little watering can. Plus it’s not that time-consuming!

7. Programming

Computer programing is interesting, complicated, but useful. If you like testing, reworking, learning, and seeing something you make get used to, this might be the hobby for you. You can use this hobby to make servers, bots for things like Discord, websites, and more. It’s a skill that takes a while to learn, but you never know if you can use it in the future.

8. Photography, Editing, and Video

Getting creative and telling a story is always fun. It can be just about you or people in your life. You also learn a skill that not everyone has and can be seen as useful to those around you. There is always an opportunity to use editing, photography, video, skills to help those around you out. Plus, you can always sell your photography and make some money off this hobby. It’s worth checking out, plus you can always just use your phone and different free photo editing apps.

9. Learning A New Language

From Duolingo to RosttaStone, there are plenty of options to learn a new language at home. Some are free (which I love), and would recommend starting with that to make sure this hobby is for you. Duolingo makes you watch ads, has leader boards and sends you a notification every day to practice, it’s hard to go wrong with that!

10. Yoga

This one is good for the body and mind. It’s relaxing and gives you space to think. You’ll also work muscles you didn’t know you had. There are plenty of YouTube Channels that teach you how to do Yoga, there are articles that help, and you can buy cute clothes to work out in. Plus, it’s like working out without having to go anywhere.

Although some of these may sound cliché, it’s always good to be reminded of the ideas out there. It never hurts to try something new and exciting. It’s fun to put yourself out there and show off the new things you’ve learned. So go out there and learn some new skills!